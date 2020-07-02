Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Nicolás Correa, S.A.    NEA   ES0166300212

NICOLÁS CORREA, S.A.

(NEA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nicolás Correa S A : Correa milling machines AXIA for the wind power sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Nicolás Correa has more than 15 years of experience offering solutions for the wind power industry.

Travelling column milling machine AXIA represents a pure box-in-box concept, combining an innovative ram droop mechanical system with a unique ram guiding system. The linear guideways in X, Y and Z axes allows feeds of 30-40 m/min. The machine configuration offers precision and robustness and maximises machine productivity.

The two cnc machines AXIAS-70 are identical with courses of X 7000 mm, Y 1500 mm and Z 4000 mm. These machines are intended for the wind power sector in which Nicolás Correa has been working for the last 15 years. The AXIAS are part of a project which includes other two AXIAS and a travelling column machine MAGNA of X 7500 mm, Y 2000 mm and Z 5000 mm.

These machines are both equipped with orthogonal auto-indexing heads OAD of 30kW, 1050 Nm and 6000 rpm. All the positions can be reached keeping a high level of productivity in facing, drilling and tapping operations with the OAD and permits offering solution 1-4, really simple and cost effective.

The two AXIAS share a head magazine with other two heads; one is the FCT a high torque front spindle with 52 kW and 2005 Nm in S1. This head permits to maintain the highest levels of productivity avoiding the use of a boring quill. We can produce between 2600- 3000 cm3/min of chips cutting Cast Iron GG25 or similar. Moreover, all heads use same taper so customer can utilise same cutting tools and holders in all heads.

Watch the video of the AXIAS-70

Disclaimer

Nicolas Correa SA published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NICOLÁS CORREA, S.A.
04:39aNICOLÁS CORREA S A : Correa milling machines AXIA for the wind power sector
PU
03/11NICOLÁS CORREA S A : Nicolás Correa and Catoire-Semi celebrate twenty years of p..
PU
2019NICOLAS CORREA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NICOLAS CORREA : Cimt 2019
PU
2018CORREA MACHINES RUN-OFF : FOX, VERXA MW y NORMA
PU
2018GNC PRODUCT RUN-OFF : FOX and NORMA
PU
2018NICOLAS CORREA : Correa UDX milling head wins the National Delta Award 2018
PU
2018GNC PRODUCT RUN-OFF : FENIX, FOX, AXIA and NORMA
PU
2018NICOLAS CORREA SA : annual earnings release
2018NICOLAS CORREA : Nicolás Correa Annual Agents Conference for the Asian Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63,0 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,3x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 48,0 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart NICOLÁS CORREA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nicolás Correa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,94 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria Carmen Pinto Fuentes Chief Executive Officer
José Ignacio Nicolás Correa Barragán Chairman
Felipe Oriol Díaz de Bustamante Director
Ana Maria Nicolás-Correa Barragán Secretary & Director
Alfredo Sáenz Abad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICOLÁS CORREA, S.A.-15.99%54
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD38.82%2 505
KENNAMETAL INC.-24.99%2 294
CONZZETA AG-27.42%1 835
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD9.95%1 471
DMG MORI CO., LTD.-24.02%1 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group