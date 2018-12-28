Nicola Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

Log in
NICOLA MINING INC (NIM)
12/28/2018 | 07:05pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2018) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,325,000 stock options to certain directors, officer, employees and consultants for the purchase of up to 3,325,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.10 per common share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"
Peter Espig
CEO & Director

For additional information contact:

Peter Espig
Telephone: 778.385.1213
Email: peter@nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
