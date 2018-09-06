Log in
News Summary

Nicox : Announces Intention to Conduct a Registered Offering on NASDAQ in the United States

09/06/2018 | 07:31am CEST
Press Release
Nicox Announces Intention to Conduct a Registered Offering on NASDAQ in the United States
September 6, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmic company, announced today that it has previously confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed offering of American Depository Shares (ADS) representing Nicox ordinary shares in the United States. The timing, number of ADS representing ordinary shares and price of the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma.  Our portfolio includes three programs in development based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and on reformulated molecules that have previously been used in other indications and therapeutic areas as well as future generation stand-alone NO donors in the preclinical research stage and other exploratory novel NO-donating compounds targeting ophthalmic conditions including glaucoma and ocular hypertension.  In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA(TM) (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by partner since December 2017 as well as ZERVIATE(TM) (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals.  Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
Bryan, Garnier & Co   Hugo Solvet                      Paris, France
Invest Securities          Martial Descoutures         Paris, France
Gilbert Dupont             Jamina El-Bougrini          Paris, France 		 
 

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts  
Nicox
Gavin Spencer,
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com 		 
Investors & media
United States
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Monique Kosse
T +1 212-915-3820
M +1 646-258-5791
monique@lifesciadvisors.com 		Investors & media
Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Hans Herklots
T +41 79 598 7149
hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com 		 
 

 

  		Media
France
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
T +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
nicox@newcap.eu

 

Media
Italy
Argon Healthcare International
Pietro Pierangeli
pietro.pierangeli@argonhealthcare.com 
Chiara Tettamanti
chiara.tettamanti@argonhealthcare.com 
T +39 02 4951.8300 		 
Disclaimer  
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 4th chapter of the 'Document de référence, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2017' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 19, 2018, which is available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).
Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99 		 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NICOX via Globenewswire
