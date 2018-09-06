Nicox First Half 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

NCX 470 Phase 2 clinical study initiated in Q3 2018





NCX 4251 on track for U.S. IND filing in Q1 2019 to enable first-in-human Phase 2 clinical study

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmic company, today reported the financial results for the Nicox Group for the six months ending June 30, 2018 and provided an update on its activities.

Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, said: “Nicox is entering a new and exciting phase with the initiation of the Phase 2 study for our lead product candidate NCX 470 for IOP reduction in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, and by strengthening our U.S. presence in our new site in Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. We have assembled the right team to achieve our important near term clinical and corporate milestones and continue delivering on all objectives in line with our growth strategy.”

Key Upcoming Milestones

Q1 2019: Planned Investigational New Drug (IND) submission to the United States (U.S). Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NCX 4251 to enable a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis.



Product and Product Candidates Updates

A Phase 2 study was initiated in Q3 2018 for Nicox’s product candidate NCX 470, a novel second generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog . This multicenter, double-masked, 28-day, parallel group, dose response study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NCX 470 compared to latanoprost 0.005% in adult patients with elevated IOP due to open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The study is expected to randomize 420 patients in clinical sites across the U.S. The primary endpoint of the study is the mean reduction in diurnal IOP after 4 weeks of treatment, while the overall objective is to identify the appropriate dose of NCX 470 to be advanced into Phase 3 studies. This Phase 2 study was initiated following the submission of an IND application in June 2018, ahead of the previously disclosed target date of the third quarter of 2018. Nicox expects to report top-line data from this Phase 2 study in the second half of 2019.



, are currently in formulation development and testing with the Re-Vana EyeLiefTM technology under the research collaboration agreement signed in October 2017. Depending on the release profile of these molecules with this technology in preclinical animal models of ocular pharmacokinetics, they may be advanced into further development and/or we may decide to test other molecules in the same technology. Our research activities continue both in our research collaboration agreement with Ironwood, announced in June 2018, which is focused on combining Ironwood’s expertise in soluble guanylate cyclase with our proprietary NO-donating research platform, and in our internal programs combining NO with other undisclosed pharmacological mechanisms of action. We expect to be able to announce a preclinical candidate from one of these programs in the next 18 months.





H1 2018 Financial Summary

Net revenue1 for the first half of 2018 was €0.3 million, comprised exclusively of royalties on H1 2018 sales of VYZULTATM by global partner Bausch + Lomb, after deduction of royalty payments due by Nicox. The Nicox Group recorded no revenues for the first half of 2017.

The operating expenses for the first half of 2018 were consistent with the same period last year (€10.0 million for the first six months of 2018 compared to €10.2 million for the first six months of 2017).

The Nicox Group recorded a net loss of €7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of €12.2 million for the same period in 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €32.7 million as compared with €36.3 million at March 31, 2018 and €41.4 million at December 31, 2017.

Reference

1 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit from collaborations in the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.

The diligences related to the half-year review were performed by the auditors. The review report will be issued once procedures will be finalized over the half-year financial report.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and reformulated molecules that have previously been used in other indications and therapeutic areas as well as future generation stand-alone NO donors in the preclinical research stage and other exploratory novel NO-donating compounds targeting ophthalmic conditions including glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA™ (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by partner since December 2017 as well as ZERVIATE™ (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6 Months period ending June 30, 2018 2017 (in thousands of € except for per share data) Revenues from collaborations 503 - Royalty payments (203) - Net Profit from collaborations 300 - Research and development expenses (5,816) (5,091) Administrative expenses (4,108) (5,078) Other income 986 344 Other expenses (100) (75) Operating loss before changes in fair value of contingent consideration (8,738) (9,900) Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration - (1,688) Operating loss (8,738) (11,588) Finance income 1,254 604 Finance expense (70) (1,164) Net financial income/(expense) 1,184 (560) Loss before tax (7,554) (12,148) Income tax (expense) / benefit (96) (20) Net loss for the period (7,650) (12,168)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30,

2018 As of Dec. 31,

2017 restated* (in thousands of €) ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 24,907 24,211 Intangible assets 70,120 68,155 Property, plant and equipment 166 158 Non-current financial assets* 14,661 13,990 Total non-current assets 109,854 106,514 Current assets Trade receivables 744 44 Government grants receivables 893 948 Other current assets 342 523 Prepayments 2,486 1,381 Cash and cash equivalents 32,687 41,394 Total current assets 37,152 44,290 TOTAL ASSETS 147,006 150,804 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Sharholder’s equity Issued capital 29,589 29,459 Share premium 510,812 510,942 Cumulative translation adjustement 5,683 3,973 Treasury shares - - Accumulated deficit* (423,842) (417,607) Total Equity 122,242 126,767 Non-current liabilities Non-current financial liabilities 52 26 Deferred tax liabilities 16,081 15,631 Provisions 427 401 Total non-current liabilities 16,560 16,059 Current liabilities Current financial liabilities 32 24 Trade payables 3,107 1,929 Deferred income 3,306 4,184 Provisions 46 40 Other current liabilities 1,713 1,801 Total current liabilities 8,204 7,978 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 147,006 150,804

* The Group retrospectively applied IFRS 9 on January 1, 2018 and consequently assessed an expected credit loss for the notes receivable issued by VISUfarma. Accordingly, the Group decreased the value of the notes receivable by €1.4 million and restated the lines “Non-current financial assets” and “Accumulated deficit” as of December 31, 2017 in the consolidated statements of financial position.