Nicox : VYZULTA Approved in Canada by Nicox's Partner

VYZULTATM Approved in Canada by Nicox's Partner

January 4, 2019

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its partner has received approval in Canada of VYZULTATM (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%. Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company and wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and exclusive global licensee for VYZULTATM, announced the approval yesterday. VYZULTATM is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, said: "The Canadian approval of VYZULTA, its first approval outside the U.S., is excellent news and sets the stage for what we believe should be a strong year for Nicox. In 2019 we anticipate for ZERVIATE a U.S. commercial launch by our partner Eyevance and potential additional licensing agreements in other geographies. Therefore, between the revenues from VYZULTA royalties from Bausch + Lomb and the future royalty streams from ZERVIATE, we look forward to a continuous and progressive income for Nicox for the next several years."

Nicox receives increasing tiered net royalties of 6% to 12% on global sales of VYZULTATM as well as up to $150 million in net sales milestones linked to global sales.

Bausch + Lomb's announcement (dated January 3, 2019) regarding this approval can be accessed by the following link: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/bausch-lomb-announces-health-canada-approval-of-vyzulta-tm-latanoprostene-bunod-ophthalmic-solution-0-024-for-the-treatment-of-glaucoma-897268417.html.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE™ (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals.

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

