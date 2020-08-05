Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nicox S.A.    COX   FR0013018124

NICOX S.A.

(COX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nicox S A : Negotiating 2 million Non-Dilutive Loans Guaranteed by the French State

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Press Release
Nicox Negotiating €2 million Non-Dilutive Loans Guaranteed by the French State
 

August 5, 2020 – release at 9:15 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, confirms that it is negotiating for loans guaranteed by the French State in a total amount of up to €2 million in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The finalization of these loans will be announced in due course. 

 
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE™ in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets. 

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
 

Bryan, Garnier & Co    Victor Floc’h  Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald    Louise Chen  New York, U.S.
H.C. Wainwright & Co   Yi Chen  New York, U.S.
Oppenheimer & Co    Hartaj Singh  New York, U.S.		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current.  Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development 
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Hans Herklots
T +41 79 598 71 49 
hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com		Media
France
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sophie Baumont
M +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice.  This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.  Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2019’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2020 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).
Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NICOX S.A.
03:15aNICOX S A : Negotiating 2 million Non-Dilutive Loans Guaranteed by the French S..
GL
01:30aNICOX : Implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
GL
01:30aNICOX : Implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
GL
07/31Nicox Receives 5 Million Upon Closing of VISUfarma Divestment
GL
07/17NICOX S A : Second Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights
GL
07/15Nicox Reports on Enrollment Progress in Mont Blanc Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ..
GL
07/10Nicox Partner Ocumension Completes Successful Hong Kong IPO at an approximate..
GL
07/10NICOX : 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting postponed to June 30, 2020
PU
07/10NICOX S A : Strengthens Cash Position With Divestment of its VISUfarma Sharehold..
GL
06/30NICOX S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,19 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net income 2020 -27,8 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net Debt 2020 25,3 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 129 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart NICOX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nicox S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICOX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,67 €
Last Close Price 3,85 €
Spread / Highest target 394%
Spread / Average Target 281%
Spread / Lowest Target 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Garufi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Gestin Vice President-Finance
Jean-François Labbé Independent Director
Adrienne L. Graves Independent Director
Luzi Andreas von Bidder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICOX S.A.-11.60%152
MERCK KGAA4.56%57 347
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD85.77%17 683
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.4.82%13 247
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.115.80%8 020
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-25.99%5 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group