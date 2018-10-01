NIDEC : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Log in
10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nidec Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6594
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

Released on October 1, 2018, in Kyoto, Japan

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the 'Company') today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 24, 2018, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.
Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase
1. Period of own share repurchase: From September 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 146,000
4. Total repurchase amount: 2,249,202,500 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 24, 2018:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 3,000,000 shares
(1.01% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2018 through January 28, 2019

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2018 through
September 30, 2018, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 1,695,900
2. Total repurchase amount: 26,540,869,000 yen

Disclaimer

Nidec Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
