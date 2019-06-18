NIDEC : Notice of Resolutions at the 46th Regular General Meeting of Shareholders

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 1 629 B EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 150 B Debt 2020 27 295 M Yield 2020 0,85% P/E ratio 2020 27,13 P/E ratio 2021 22,12 EV / Sales 2020 2,53x EV / Sales 2021 2,23x Capitalization 4 102 B Chart NIDEC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 17 175 JPY Spread / Average Target 25% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hiroyuki Yoshimoto President, COO & Representative Director Akira Sato CFO, Director, EVP & Head-CFO Strategy Mikio Katayama Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer Hiroshi Kobe Vice Chairman & Chief Sales Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NIDEC CORPORATION 17.18% 36 772 KEYENCE CORPORATION 15.92% 66 368 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 25.65% 46 815 EMERSON ELECTRIC 5.05% 37 258 EATON CORPORATION PLC 14.14% 31 893 KYOCERA CORP 29.86% 23 086