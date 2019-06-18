|
NIDEC : Notice of Resolutions at the 46th Regular General Meeting of Shareholders
06/18/2019 | 03:04am EDT
The 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|
Date
|
June 18, 2019
|
Place
|
Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto
Disclaimer
Nidec Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC
|
|Latest news on NIDEC CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2020
|
1 629 B
|
EBIT 2020
|
-
|
Net income 2020
|
150 B
|
Debt 2020
|
27 295 M
|
Yield 2020
|
0,85%
|
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
27,13
|
P/E ratio 2021
|
22,12
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
2,53x
|
EV / Sales 2021
|
2,23x
|
Capitalization
|
4 102 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
19
|Average target price
|
17 175 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|
25%