MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NIDEC CORPORATION    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report  
NIDEC : Notice of Resolutions at the 46th Regular General Meeting of Shareholders

06/18/2019 | 03:04am EDT
The 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date June 18, 2019
Place Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto

Disclaimer

Nidec Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 629 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 150 B
Debt 2020 27 295 M
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 27,13
P/E ratio 2021 22,12
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Capitalization 4 102 B
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17 175  JPY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Yoshimoto President, COO & Representative Director
Akira Sato CFO, Director, EVP & Head-CFO Strategy
Mikio Katayama Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kobe Vice Chairman & Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION17.18%36 772
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.92%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.65%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.05%37 258
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.14%31 893
KYOCERA CORP29.86%23 086
