NIDEC : Notice on Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Nide

Released on April 1, 2019, in Kyoto, Japan
Notice on Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Nide
As announced on March 12, 2019 in the 'Notice on Lawsuit Filed Against Nidec', Whirlpool Corporation ('Whirlpool') commenced a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the 'Court') against Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) ('Nidec'), alleging that Nidec is in breach of its obligations contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement (the 'SPA') whereby Nidec agreed to acquire their compressor business from Whirlpool.
We would like to inform that the Court spontaneously dismissed the litigation without prejudice on March 27, 2019. Nidec remains focused on obtaining the approval of relevant antitrust authorities and to complete the transaction with Whirlpool as per the SPA.
