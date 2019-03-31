Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NIDEC CORPORATION    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NIDEC : Notice on Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Nide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nidec Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6594
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

Released on April 1, 2019, in Kyoto, Japan

Notice on Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Nide


As announced on March 12, 2019 in the 'Notice on Lawsuit Filed Against Nidec', Whirlpool Corporation ('Whirlpool') commenced a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the 'Court') against Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) ('Nidec'), alleging that Nidec is in breach of its obligations contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement (the 'SPA') whereby Nidec agreed to acquire their compressor business from Whirlpool.

We would like to inform that the Court spontaneously dismissed the litigation without prejudice on March 27, 2019. Nidec remains focused on obtaining the approval of relevant antitrust authorities and to complete the transaction with Whirlpool as per the SPA.

Disclaimer

Nidec Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIDEC CORPORATION
07:57pNIDEC : Notice on Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Nide
PU
03/27NIDEC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11NIDEC : Notice on Lawsuit Filed Against Nidec
AQ
03/08NIDEC : Announces A Change in Shareholder Benefit Program
AQ
02/08NIDEC : acquires automation manufacturer
AQ
02/05NIDEC : Completed Acquisition of Systeme + Steuerungen GmbH and Its Group Compan..
PU
02/04NIDEC : to Acquire DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
AQ
02/04NIDEC : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
AQ
02/04NIDEC : to Acquire DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
AQ
01/30Japan's Sharp marks down full-year forecast
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 483 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 118 B
Debt 2019 73 525 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 35,35
P/E ratio 2020 26,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 4 181 B
Chart NIDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NIDEC CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 16 325  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Yoshimoto President, COO & Representative Director
Akira Sato CFO, Director, EVP & Head-CFO Strategy
Mikio Katayama Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kobe Vice Chairman & Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION18.11%37 708
KEYENCE CORPORATION29.01%75 634
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.11%45 420
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.59%42 083
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.33%34 175
KYOCERA CORP22.36%22 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About