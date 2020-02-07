Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nidec Corporation    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nidec : Announcement Regarding Stock Split, Amendment to Articles of Incorporation, and Modification to Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:38pm EST
08/02/2020
Masahiro NagayasuGeneral ManagerInvestor Relations+81-75-935-6140ir@nidec.com

Released on February 8, 2020, in Kyoto, Japan

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the 'Company') today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, at a meeting held on February 8, 2020, made the following decisions regarding a stock split and an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as well as a modification to the Company's share repurchase program resolved on January 23, 2020.

1. Purposes of the Stock Split

The Company has decided to implement a stock split to enhance the liquidity of the Company's common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of the Company's common stock.

2. Outline of the Stock Split (1) Method of the Stock Split

Each of the shares of the Company's common stock held by shareholders included or recorded in the final register of shareholders as of the record date of March 31, 2020 (Tuesday) will be split into two shares.

(2) Increase in Number of Shares in Connection with the Stock Split

Total issued shares prior to stock split:　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　298,142,234 shares
Increase in shares in connection with stock split: 　　　　　　　　　　　　　298,142,234 shares
Total issued shares following stock split: 　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　596,284,468 shares
Total number of shares authorized to be issued following stock split:　　　　1,920,000,000 shares

(3) Schedule for the Stock Split

Public notice of record date:　　 March 13, 2020
Record date: 　　　　　　　　　March 31, 2020
Effective date: 　　　　　　　　　April 1, 2020

3. Amendment to the Article of Incorporation (1) Purpose of the Amendment

Effective April 1, 2020, the total number of shares of the Company's common stock authorized to be issued under Article 6 of the Company's Article of Incorporation will be changed pursuant to Article 184, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act of Japan in connection with the planned stock split.

(2) Details of the Amendment
Current Article 6 Amended Article 6
Article 6 (Total number of shares the Company is authorized to issue)
Total number of shares that can be issued shall be 960 million shares. 		Article 6 (Total number of shares the Company is authorized to issue)
Total number of shares that can be issued shall be 1,920 million shares.
(3) Schedule for the Amendment

Effective date of the Amendment: 　　　April 1, 2020

4. Modification to the Share Purchase Program (1) Purpose of the Modification

The total number of shares authorized to be repurchased under the Company's share repurchase program shall be modified in connection with the planned stock split.

(2) Details of the Modification
Current Program Amended Program
Total number of shares to be repurchased:
Up to 4,000,000 shares 		Total number of shares to be repurchased:
Up to 8,000,000 shares
(Reference)

Details of the Company's share repurchase program as adopted at the meeting of the Board of Directors on January 23, 2020:

1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 4,000,000 shares (1.36% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: January 24, 2020 through January 22, 2021
5. Other Information (1) The Company's Paid-in Capital

The planned stock split will not result in any change in the Company's paid-in capital.

(2) Dividend Target

The planned stock split will not result in any change to the Company's current dividend target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which the Company announced on January 23, 2020, revising the year-end dividend target to ¥60.00 per share.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current intent, plans, expectations, targets and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary approval from regulatory bodies, including securities exchanges, as planned, changes in general economic conditions and business and regulatory environments, and available funds. The Company assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Nidec Corporation published this content on 08 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 03:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIDEC CORPORATION
10:38pNIDEC : Announcement Regarding Stock Split, Amendment to Articles of Incorporati..
PU
02/03NIDEC : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
01/31EXCLUSIVE : Japan's Nidec bets on electric cars and acquisitions to treble sales..
RE
01/23NIDEC : Presentation Material (April-December 2019)
PU
01/23NIDEC : Financial Results (April-December 2019)
PU
01/23NIDEC : Supplementary Financial Data (April-December 2019)
PU
01/20NIDEC CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2019Uniqlo founder Yanai resigns as SoftBank board member after 18 years
RE
2019TADASHI YANAI : Uniqlo founder Yanai resigns as SoftBank board member after 18 y..
RE
2019EXCLUSIVE : Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conser..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 581 B
EBIT 2020 140 B
Net income 2020 93 743 M
Debt 2020 371 B
Yield 2020 0,77%
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
EV / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 4 383 B
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17 275,00  JPY
Last Close Price 14 895,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Yoshimoto President, COO & Representative Director
Takeaki Ishii CFO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-Accounting
Mikio Katayama Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kobe Vice Chairman & Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION0.17%38 215
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.47%83 193
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.90%55 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.33%45 104
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.04%40 195
KYOCERA CORPORATION-0.76%25 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group