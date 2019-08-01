FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nidec to Form a Joint Venture with a Subsidiary of China-Based Guangzhou Automobile Group Company for Automotive Traction Motors



Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the 'Company' or 'Nidec') announced today that it has adopted at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 1, 2019 a resolution to execute a contract with GAC Components Co., Ltd. ('GAC Components'), a member of China-based Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. ('Guangzhou Automobile Group'), to establish a joint venture to manufacture automotive traction motors.

The closing of this case will be subject to approval by competition authorities.

1. Purpose of This Transaction and Operation Policy Going Forward

Nidec has been expanding and strengthening its automotive motor business, one of the Company's strategically critical businesses, by setting the business's target sales amount to 700 billion to one trillion yen under Vision 2020, the Company's mid-term strategic goal.

Countries around the world have announced a ban on the sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles one after another to combat global warming and air pollution, making zero-emission vehicles a global trend. Accordingly, car manufacturers are launching measures globally, including the acceleration of the pace of introducing electric vehicles ('EV') more than ever. As this trend of car electrification intensifies, the automotive motor market, strategically important for Nidec, is forecast to double its size to six trillion yen in 2030. Among all the products in the market, companies' attention and Nidec's particular focus are on the traction motor, one of the most important components to replace the existing internal-combustion engine.

GAC Components is a subsidiary of a major Chinese car manufacturer Guangzhou Automobile Group that has the sixth largest market share in the increasingly environmentally strict China. GAC Components mainly manufactures automobile interior parts, electric components, etc. for not only the EVs and PHEVs under the Guangzhou Automobile brand, which plays a significant role in the transition to EVs, but also joint ventures with Japanese car manufacturers.

GAC Components and Nidec, realizing the strategic importance of traction motors in the future automobile industry, have agreed to collaborate to produce low-cost, high-efficiency traction motors for Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The joint venture company will exploit Guangzhou Automobile Group's collective know-how on finished vehicles mechanism and Nidec's drive and electronics technologies to develop, manufacture, and sell low-cost, high-efficiency traction motors mainly for Guangzhou Automobile Group, and later, other car manufacturers as well.Further, the joint venture company will hire development engineers locally in China, which is abundant in such resources, to accelerate the pace of product development and design, while utilizing Guangzhou Automobile Group's local purchasing capabilities to promote cost reduction.

2. The New Joint Venture Company:

(1) Name Guangzhou Nidec Auto Drive System Co., Ltd. (tentative)

(2) Headquarters Guanzhou, Guangdong Province, China

(3) Establishment September - October 2019 (plan)

(4) Main business

Development, production, sale, and after-sales service of automotive

traction motor systems and components

(5) Registered capital 600 million yuan (approx. 9.3 billion yen) (plan) (Investment:

Nidec - 51%, and GAC Components - 49%)

(6) Representative (CEO) To be determined



*The yuan-yen currency exchange rate is based on Nidec's expected FY2019 rate of 15.5 yen per yuan.

3. GAC Components: