Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nielsen Holdings PLC    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 08:56pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: NLSN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nlsn.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Nielsen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws. 

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018, which missed the Company's public net income and free cash flow estimates by a wide margin and reduced previously reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance.  Nielsen cited the effectiveness of the European General Data Protection Regulation, announced that it would do a "deep dive" into its "Buy" segment of operations, and announced that its Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Mitch Barns would retire from Nielsen at the end of 2018.  On this news, Nielsen's share price fell $7.46, or 25.23%, to close at $22.11 on July 26, 2018. 

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Nielsen shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nlsn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn-300695549.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
09:29pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Misled Shareholders According t..
BU
08:56pBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nielsen Holding..
PR
07:52pNIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it ..
AC
01:15aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nielsen Holdi..
BU
08/09LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
08/09INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/09ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Nielsen Holdi..
BU
08/07NIELSEN : 's Connected Partner Program Becomes The Industry's Largest Curated Pa..
PR
08/07NIELSEN : Launches Local Media Impact, A New Cross-Platform Media Planning Solut..
PR
08/06NIELSEN : India, China, USA and Brazil top drivers of growth within rugby's 800 ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/09/2018) 
08/07Nielsen launches new local-focused media planning solution 
08/02MR2 Group Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO 
08/01Avoid Nielsen's 6% Yield At All Costs 
07/26Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/26/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.