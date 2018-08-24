Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until October 9, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Nielsen securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by recklessly disregarding its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) on its current and future financial and growth prospects, failing to disclose that its financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”) and other third-party large data set providers than previously revealed and that privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data, and that access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients. According to the complaint, following a July 26, 2018 announcement of disappointing financial results for the second quarter 2018 due in part to the negative impact that the GDPR had on the Company’s access to large data sets provided by partners like Facebook, the value of Nielsen shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Nielsen securities purchased on or after February 8, 2018 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005559/en/