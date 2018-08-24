Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
on behalf of purchasers of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) (“Nielsen”
or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 8, 2018
and July 25, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to
become proactively involved in the litigation have until October 9, 2018
to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Nielsen securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by recklessly disregarding its readiness for and
the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the
European General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) on its current and
future financial and growth prospects, failing to disclose that its
financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook, Inc.
(“Facebook”) and other third-party large data set providers than
previously revealed and that privacy policy changes affected the scope
and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data, and that
access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming
increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients. According to
the complaint, following a July 26, 2018 announcement of disappointing
financial results for the second quarter 2018 due in part to the
negative impact that the GDPR had on the Company’s access to large data
sets provided by partners like Facebook, the value of Nielsen shares
declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Nielsen securities purchased on or after February 8, 2018 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005559/en/