Criteo : Announces Implementation of Nielsen Digital Measurement Solutions

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced the planned implementation of Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings (DAR), the industry standard for digital ad measurement, and Digital Brand Effect , which helps advertisers better measure and optimize brand lift metrics, with Criteo solutions.

Combining the power of Criteo's Shopper Graph and AI Engine with audience demographic measurement from Nielsen will enable advertisers to validate consumers based on specific parameters, such as age or gender. Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings provides a comprehensive, de-duplicated next-day view of an ad's audience across desktop, mobile and connected devices in a way that is comparable to Nielsen TV Ratings. As Criteo continues its evolution into a full-funnel advertising platform and aligns its technology to a broader array of marketing objectives and insights, including Connected TV, DAR measurement will help provide more transparency, flexibility and performance for brand advertisers.

Criteo has built its reputation on its unparalleled direct response advertising engine. As clients are looking for more transparency and outcomes measurement, measurement capabilities like Nielsen's Digital Brand Effect enables Criteo clients to now understand the additional brand uplift benefits they receive from their performance-oriented campaigns.

"We're thrilled to be working with a global leader like Nielsen as we diversify our marketing solutions," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo. "Having worked at Nielsen prior to joining Criteo, I know the tremendous value they bring as a trusted partner to the ecosystem. This relationship is another step in our full-funnel evolution, adding further value to the $900B of intent and purchase insights contained in our Shopper Graph with independent measurement from Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings and Digital Brand Effect insights."

Peter Bradbury, Chief Commercial Officer at Nielsen added: "We're committed to improving digital advertising accountability by providing marketers with the insights they need to find the consumers that matter most for their brand. We're excited to work with Criteo and look forward to seeing how brands and retailers across their network can leverage our audience metrics."

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

