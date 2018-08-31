Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nielsen Holdings PLC    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) from February 8, 2018 through July 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nielsen investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Nielsen class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equity-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-nielsen-holdings-plc--nlsn-300705463.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
09:01pEQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..
PR
08/30NIELSEN : To Present At Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference
PR
08/30Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ni..
PR
08/29NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims ..
AC
08/28THE CONFERENCE BOARD : Consumer Confidence Index Increased in August
PR
08/28NIELSEN : New Nielsen Report Examines the Impact of Digital Technologies on the ..
AQ
08/28NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
08/25NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT; Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholde..
AC
08/24Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Fr..
BU
08/23NIELSEN : BASES Debuts Faster In-Home Product Testing Solution For Fast-Moving C..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Nielsen and Meredith sign multi-year renewal for TV ratings 
08/23Goldman Sachs upgrades Nielsen on transaction potential 
08/20Nielsen CFO moves to same role at Hertz as Kennedy resigns 
08/18Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside For August 
08/16Nielsen's Gracenote launches new mobile video analytics 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.