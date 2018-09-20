Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc Investors

0
09/20/2018 | 12:55am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 25, 2018, Nielsen announced that James Attwood would assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and Mitch Barns, the current CEO, would retire at the end of 2018. This news came at the same time the Company announced poor second quarter results, falling below analysts’ projections. For the second quarter Nielsen reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, compared to analysts' projections for $0.37 per share. The Company also projected that 2018 revenue would decline 1% year over year. On this news, Nielsen's share price fell more than 25%, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nielsen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 536 M
EBIT 2018 962 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 8 524 M
Yield 2018 5,01%
P/E ratio 2018 27,09
P/E ratio 2019 20,93
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 9 743 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
David John Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-24.64%9 669
WPP GROUP-15.36%19 056
OMNICOM GROUP-4.85%15 652
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.69%14 144
INTERPUBLIC GROUP11.81%8 651
JCDECAUX-11.68%7 414
