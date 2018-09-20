Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2018, Nielsen announced that James Attwood would assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and Mitch Barns, the current CEO, would retire at the end of 2018. This news came at the same time the Company announced poor second quarter results, falling below analysts’ projections. For the second quarter Nielsen reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, compared to analysts' projections for $0.37 per share. The Company also projected that 2018 revenue would decline 1% year over year. On this news, Nielsen's share price fell more than 25%, thereby injuring investors.

