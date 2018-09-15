Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nielsen Holdings PLC    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 03:17am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) securities between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nielsen investors have until October 9, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Nielsen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Nielsen during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
03:17aLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
09/13NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announc..
AC
09/13NIELSEN : included for the 2nd year on stock indices recognizing leading compani..
PR
09/13NIELSEN : included for the 2nd year on stock indices recognizing leading compani..
AQ
09/12NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
09/12NIELSEN : looking at options, possible sale
AQ
09/12NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/12NIELSEN : Announces Expanded Review Of Strategic Alternatives
PR
09/11NIELSEN : Spotify Deepens Relationship With Nielsen To Measure Effectiveness And..
PR
09/08NIELSEN HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Nielsen +5% on sale talks; SunTrust boosts target 
09/11REUTERS : Nielsen exploring sale of entire company 
09/11Spotify integrating Nielsen Brand Effect into measurement 
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
09/05Nielsen acquires SuperData Research for digital game data 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 536 M
EBIT 2018 962 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 8 524 M
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 26,21
P/E ratio 2019 20,25
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 9 427 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-24.86%9 427
WPP GROUP-16.11%18 615
OMNICOM GROUP-5.26%15 551
PUBLICIS GROUPE-11.28%13 826
INTERPUBLIC GROUP13.10%8 708
JCDECAUX-12.04%7 354
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.