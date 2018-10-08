Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

10/08/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

Nielsen investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nielsen-holdings-plc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results including missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, due to “GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape.” On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
