NIELSEN HOLDINGS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in securities class action lawsuits against Nielsen
Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of
the Company’s shares between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018. These
actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the
Southern District of New York and Northern District of Illinois.
About the Lawsuit
On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results
including missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance
reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net
income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, due to “GDPR
[General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data
privacy landscape.” On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares
plummeted.
