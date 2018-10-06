NIELSEN HOLDINGS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Nielsen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nlsn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 9, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results including missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, due to “GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape.” On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

