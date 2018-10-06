NIELSEN HOLDINGS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until October 9, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits
against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 11, 2016 and July
25, 2018. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts
for the Southern District of New York and Northern District of Illinois.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Nielsen and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nlsn/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by October 9, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results
including missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance
reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net
income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, due to “GDPR
[General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data
privacy landscape.” On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares
plummeted.
