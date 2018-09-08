Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

09/08/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Nielsen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results consisting of missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, which the Company blamed on "GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape."

On this news, the price of Nielsen's shares plummeted more than 25%, from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-holdings-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-nielsen-holdings-plc---nlsn-300709004.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2018
