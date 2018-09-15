NIELSEN HOLDINGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until October 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nielsen
Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), if they purchased the Company’s shares
between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
Get Help
Nielsen investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nielsen-holdings-plc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Nielsen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results
consisting of missed revenue and earnings targets and significant
guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of
net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, which the
Company blamed on “GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes
in the consumer data privacy landscape.”
On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares plummeted more than 25%,
from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005593/en/