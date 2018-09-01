Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
  Report  
NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

09/01/2018

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Nielsen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nlsn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 8, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Nielsen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results consisting of missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, which the Company blamed on “GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape.”

On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares plummeted more than 25%, from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
