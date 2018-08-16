NLSN LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – NLSN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) from February 8,
2018 through July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important October 9, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nielsen investors under the
federal securities laws.
To join the Nielsen class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true
risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the
European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future
financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen’s financial performance was
far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set
providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected
the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data;
(3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming
increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a
result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005733/en/