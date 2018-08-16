Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nielsen Holdings PLC    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NLSN LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – NLSN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 12:23am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) from February 8, 2018 through July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 9, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nielsen investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Nielsen class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen’s financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
12:23aNLSN LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Impo..
BU
08/14NIELSEN : Paul Singer Thinks Nielsen’s Ratings Are Abysmal
AQ
08/13Nielsen and Sysco climb while VF and Dycom slip
AQ
08/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nielsen Hold..
PR
08/13NIELSEN : US stocks rise as technology and health care firms lead
AQ
08/13S&P 500 MOVERS : Vfc, nlsn
AQ
08/13NIELSEN : grows on orders to sell
AQ
08/13NIELSEN : J.D. Power And Nielsen Transform Auto Advertising With The Launch Of T..
PR
08/11The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ni..
BU
08/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ni..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Pivotal cuts Nielsen to Hold 
08/156 Quirky Corners Of The Market - From Land To Sports 
08/14Barclays upgrades Nielsen on Elliott stake, 60% chance of sale 
08/14Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings 
08/13Nielsen launches Auto Cloud offering with J.D. Power 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 537 M
EBIT 2018 960 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 9 485 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 26,41
P/E ratio 2019 20,15
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 8 745 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.43%8 745
WPP GROUP-8.76%19 777
OMNICOM GROUP-6.47%15 103
PUBLICIS GROUPE-4.08%14 696
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.77%8 386
CYBERAGENT, INC.29.69%6 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.