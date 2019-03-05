Nielsen : Cardinal Health Selects Nielsen As U.S. Retail Analytics Provider

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that Cardinal Health has selected Nielsen as its primary U.S. analytics provider for retail syndicated market and panel data. Nielsen will be the provider of retail market data for Cardinal Health, supporting its strong network of independent retail pharmacy partners. With this announcement, Nielsen will be adding new retail outlets to their retail measurement universe, inclusive of independent and chain drugstores within the U.S. market.

The latest Nielsen data shows that consumers have spent $49 billion across all departments within the U.S. drugstore channel (latest 52 weeks ending January 26, 2019). "Drugstores continue to be an important and trusted channel for U.S. consumers," said Jeff Williams, SVP of Retail Services at Nielsen. "In fact, within the current dynamic retail landscape, independent pharmacies have positioned themselves as trusted retail resources in neighborhoods across the nation, earning the loyalty of local communities by providing personalized attention, education and health care services to today's consumer."

"We are very excited that Nielsen's best-in-class product attribute data and robust shopper analytics portfolio will enable us to make stronger marketing and merchandising recommendations to our independent partner network," said Steven D. Light, VP of Customer Marketing for the Pharmaceutical segment at Cardinal Health.

Nielsen's Jeff Williams continued: "We are focused on the continual growth of our retail coverage and invested in expanding our portfolio of differentiated retailers within the drugstore channel. We are thrilled that Cardinal Health's independent retail network has joined our roster of clients and look forward to growing our businesses together."

ABOUT NIELSEN

