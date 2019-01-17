Nielsen : Cox Media Group And Nielsen Reach Multi-Year Agreement For Television And Audio Measurement Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Cox Media Group, LLC today announced a multi-year renewal agreement for television and audio measurement services. The agreement covers all Cox Media Group's local television and radio stations as well as CoxReps and Videa.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nielsen as an integral part of our business," said Kim Guthrie, President, Cox Media Group. "By partnering together, we combine our unique business knowledge with Nielsen's suite of data, products, and insights, to build solutions that maximize advertising results for our customers."

With this new agreement, Cox stations will continue to utilize a comprehensive suite of Nielsen data to demonstrate value to advertisers. In addition, the licensed solutions offer a broader look at consumer viewing and listening insights that will further enable Cox to demonstrate its reach and value for advertisers.

"Cox Media Group is a pre-eminent integrated media company that has a strong record of driving business results for advertisers of all types and sizes," said Megan Clarken, President, Watch, Nielsen. "We are excited to renew our partnership and look forward to working with Cox to help them maximize results for their advertisers by leveraging Nielsen's suite of gold-standard measurement services."

Nielsen is transforming TV measurement across all Local markets. Last year, Nielsen began delivering 12 months of electronic measurement across all local markets. The new methodology, RPD+, uses Return Path Data from various providers across 137 markets, 15,000 newly installed local household meters, and 750 in-market National People Meter (NPM) households. These enhancements will provide more stable ratings, more frequent measurement, and greatly reduced reporting of zero ratings.

Nielsen Audio continues to serve as the gold standard for audio. Nielsen's PPM measurement provides customers with personal, portable and electronic measurement in 48 markets. In addition, Nielsen plans to begin Continuous Diary Measurement in July 2019 in the 47 markets currently measured four times a year. Continuous Diary Measurement will provide monthly reporting which will provide a quicker read on market changes. In addition, Nielsen has continued to work with major Advertisers to help spread the word about radio's ability to drive a solid return on ad spend.

ABOUT COX MEDIA GROUP

Cox Media Group is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, direct marketing and digital media company. The company's operations include broadcast television stations, radio stations, daily newspapers and non-daily publications. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps , Gamut and Videa ; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions and Ideabar businesses. For more information about Cox Media Group, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

SOURCE Nielsen