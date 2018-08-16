Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nielsen Holdings PLC    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nielsen Holdings PLC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or "the Company") (NYSE: NLSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504197/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nielsen released its second-quarter results to the market on July 25, 2018. The Company fell quite short of analysts' estimates for the quarter. Revenue for the second quarter grew just 0.6% year over year to $1.647 billion, and adjusted earnings were $0.20 per share, a drop of nearly 50%. The consensus estimate was for earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. At the same time, Nielsen reduced its guidance for 2018 revenue from 3% growth to a 1% drop, and for GAAP net income from a range of $1.50 to $1.56 per share down to $0.95 to $1.00 per share. In a second release on the same day, Nielsen announced that James Atwood would be named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and current CEO Mitch Barns would retire at the end of the year. Based on this news, Nielsen shares lost more than 25% of their value on July 26, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
08/16NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
AC
08/16LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
08/16NIELSEN : New Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics Solution Delivers Groundbreaking ..
PR
08/16NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inves..
AC
08/16NLSN LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Impo..
BU
08/14NIELSEN : Paul Singer Thinks Nielsen’s Ratings Are Abysmal
AQ
08/13Nielsen and Sysco climb while VF and Dycom slip
AQ
08/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nielsen Hold..
PR
08/13NIELSEN : US stocks rise as technology and health care firms lead
AQ
08/13S&P 500 MOVERS : Vfc, nlsn
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Nielsen's Gracenote launches new mobile video analytics 
08/16Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/15Pivotal cuts Nielsen to Hold 
08/156 Quirky Corners Of The Market - From Land To Sports 
08/14Barclays upgrades Nielsen on Elliott stake, 60% chance of sale 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 537 M
EBIT 2018 960 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 9 485 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 26,41
P/E ratio 2019 20,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 8 745 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.16%8 745
WPP GROUP-7.16%19 996
OMNICOM GROUP-6.47%15 284
PUBLICIS GROUPE-3.30%14 682
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.82%8 493
CYBERAGENT, INC.26.34%6 624
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.