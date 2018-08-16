Nielsen Holdings PLC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or "the Company") (NYSE: NLSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504197/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nielsen released its second-quarter results to the market on July 25, 2018. The Company fell quite short of analysts' estimates for the quarter. Revenue for the second quarter grew just 0.6% year over year to $1.647 billion, and adjusted earnings were $0.20 per share, a drop of nearly 50%. The consensus estimate was for earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. At the same time, Nielsen reduced its guidance for 2018 revenue from 3% growth to a 1% drop, and for GAAP net income from a range of $1.50 to $1.56 per share down to $0.95 to $1.00 per share. In a second release on the same day, Nielsen announced that James Atwood would be named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and current CEO Mitch Barns would retire at the end of the year. Based on this news, Nielsen shares lost more than 25% of their value on July 26, 2018.

