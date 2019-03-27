Nielsen : MRC Grants Accreditation For Nielsen TAM Service In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen announced today that it has been granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its Television Audience Measurement (TAM) service in 28 cities, offered in Mexico through its joint venture Nielsen IBOPE. This is the first MRC accreditation granted to a TAM service outside of the U.S. and the first international market for Nielsen Global Media.

"We congratulate Nielsen for meeting the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve MRC's accreditation for its Television Audience Measurement service in 28 cities in Mexico," said MRC Executive Director and CEO George W. Ivie. "Nielsen has strongly evidenced its commitment to continuous improvement of the service throughout our accreditation process, and we look forward to continuing our work together as Nielsen strives to meet the needs of the industry in Mexico."

This accreditation provides the media industry in Mexico with an additional level of confidence as they leverage our measurement to account for television audiences in a reliable and effective way.

"For over four years, we have been working hand-in-hand with the MRC to make sure our Television Audience Measurement service complies with its standards, and today we are reassured that our service is reliable and effectively allows our clients to better plan, activate and optimize their spend," said Jose De la Rosa, Nielsen IBOPE Mexico Market Leader. "We are proud to be able to provide the market with an independent view of the audience and the one source of truth."

The MRC's accreditation is an important milestone in the path for a more complete and comprehensive audience measurement service, that will allow broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies in Mexico to have a better understanding of the consumer discovery process—be it what they watch, listen to, share, post or engage with.

"While we are thrilled to be able to say that Nielsen is the first MRC accredited solution outside of the United States, and certainly we put a lot of time, effort and investment into this effort, we are even more excited about how this will help clients and the industry as a whole transact with a greater degree of rigor in this region," said Toni Petra, EVP, Nielsen Global Media. "It's crucial that in every country Nielsen has a footprint in to have leading measurement solutions that clients can rely on with confidence and that will help underpin both a stable measurement ecosystem and robust marketplace."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

ABOUT NIELSEN IBOPE

Nielsen IBOPE México is the leading audience measurement company in Mexico. It is the result of a joint venture between Nielsen, a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide, and IBOPE Media, leader in audience measurement in 13 countries in Latin America. Nielsen IBOPE tracks what consumers view and listen, what they post online and out of home advertising, as well as Mexican consumer behavior and trends. For more information, visit www.nielsenibope.com.mx

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrc-grants-accreditation-for-nielsen-tam-service-in-mexico-300818552.html

SOURCE Nielsen