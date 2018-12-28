Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nielsen : Raycom Media Renews Nielsen for Local Ratings and Insights Services in LPM and SET/Code Reader Markets

12/28/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Raycom Media today announced a renewal agreement for Nielsen local television ratings service within most of Raycom's LPM, SET and Code Reader markets, beginning Jan. 1, 2019. The stations included are: WBTV-Charlotte, WBRC-Birmingham, WXIX-Cincinnati, WMC-Memphis, WVUE-New Orleans, WWBT/WUPV-Richmond, WFLX-West Palm Beach, WCSC-Charleston, SC, KFVS/WQWQ-Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg, KOLD-Tucson (Sierra Vista), and WWSB-Tampa-St.Pete (Sarasota).   

The agreement provides Raycom with complete measurement of these local broadcast stations, as well as syndicated local TV measurement. It also includes viewing and consumer behavior and insight tools including Arianna, NLTV, Ad Intel and Scarborough-Local.

ABOUT NIELSEN
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raycom-media-renews-nielsen-for-local-ratings-and-insights-services-in-lpm-and-setcode-reader-markets-300771171.html

SOURCE Nielsen


© PRNewswire 2018
