Nielsen : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October
9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors that purchased Nielsen Holdings plc
(“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN)
securities between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Nielsen investors have until October 9,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly
disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related
regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection
Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects;
(2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook
and other third-party large data set providers than previously
disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of
access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook
and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted
for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants' public
statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
