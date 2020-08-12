Nielsen : Veritone One Subscribes To Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that Veritone One, Inc. is now a subscriber to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power service. With headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif., Veritone One is one of the world's largest full-service performance-based audio advertising and media agencies.

As a new subscriber to Nielsen's service, Veritone One will have access to podcast insights spanning 18 genres and over 150 individual podcast titles that can be cross-referenced among a variety of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

Currently counting over 12 major podcast companies as subscribers, Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights. It also features the same capabilities by genres and listening usage.

"As one of the largest podcast advertising agencies serving over 100 active clients across 15,000 podcasts, Nielsen's research will help us refine our current placements and unlock market opportunities for new advertisers wanting to enter the medium," said Conor Doyle, SVP of Strategy and Investment at Veritone One. "Access to consumption and audience data will attract brand advertisers who have been previously hesitant to enter the largely direct-to-consumer space. Integrating Nielsen's unique insights along with our proprietary AI-based analytics and decades of experience will enable us to set a new industry standard in podcast advertising."

Only Nielsen, with its extensive Scarborough category database, has this type of advertiser connection with podcasting. Nielsen Podcast Buying Power service has the ability to capture results for specific programs and tie them back with over 2,000 retail/plan-to-buy categories and hundreds of advertisers with specific brand names such as insurance companies, automotive, quick-service restaurants, home improvement retailers and more. These easy-to-use reports are generated from web-based software and have a two time per year data release.

"Veritone One is an agency that is on the cutting edge of advertising, and we are excited to empower them as they turn their data into actionable intelligence with real-time campaign optimization," said David Hohman, EVP & Managing Director for Nielsen Global Media's demand-side business. "With more brand advertisers coming into the podcast medium, and Nielsen's ability to analyze over 150 podcasts, Veritone One will be able to reach even greater success as an innovative industry leader."

About Veritone One

Veritone One is one of the world's largest full-service performance-based audio advertising agencies, creating native and traditional ads for the world's most recognizable brands. The agency's expertise in media buying, planning and creative execution, coupled with its unmatched ability to track near real-time performance of advertisements through Veritone, Inc.'s patented aiWARE™ technology, enables Veritone One to deliver ads with unmatched effectiveness in a way that's simple, scalable and trackable. Veritone One is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. To learn more, visit www.veritoneone.com.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

