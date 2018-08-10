Robbins Arroyo LLP: Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018. Nielsen, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/nielsen-holdings-plc/

Nielsen Accused of Disregarding the True Risks of Privacy Related Regulations

According to the complaint, Nielsen repeatedly assured investors that its measurement and analytics services were viable and strong, and that the enactment of the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") would not impact its business. Despite these representations, on July 26, 2018, Nielsen announced that it had significantly missed public net income and free cash flow estimates by a wide margin, and reduced previously reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance. Nielsen attributed the shortfall to the GDPR and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape, which caused its clients to struggle to ensure compliance with targeting and data usage rights. On this news, Nielsen's stock plunged more than 25% to close at $22.11 per share on July 26, 2018.

Nielsen Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005407/en/