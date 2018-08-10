Robbins Arroyo LLP: Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:
NLSN) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers
and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018. Nielsen, together with
its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/nielsen-holdings-plc/
Nielsen Accused of Disregarding the True Risks of Privacy Related
Regulations
According to the complaint, Nielsen repeatedly assured investors that
its measurement and analytics services were viable and strong, and that
the enactment of the European General Data Protection Regulation
("GDPR") would not impact its business. Despite these representations,
on July 26, 2018, Nielsen announced that it had significantly missed
public net income and free cash flow estimates by a wide margin, and
reduced previously reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance. Nielsen
attributed the shortfall to the GDPR and changes in the consumer data
privacy landscape, which caused its clients to struggle to ensure
compliance with targeting and data usage rights. On this news, Nielsen's
stock plunged more than 25% to close at $22.11 per share on July 26,
2018.
Nielsen Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005407/en/