Nielsen Holdings PLC    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc – NLSN

08/11/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) from February 8, 2018 through July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nielsen investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Nielsen class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen’s financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1399.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 525 M
EBIT 2018 950 M
Net income 2018 348 M
Debt 2018 7 922 M
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 22,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 7 868 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,1 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-39.64%7 868
WPP GROUP-7.90%19 610
OMNICOM GROUP-6.73%15 242
PUBLICIS GROUPE-2.84%14 762
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.57%8 555
CYBERAGENT, INC.39.96%7 226
