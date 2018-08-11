The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings
plc (“Nielsen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NLSN)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 8, 2018,
and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to
contact the firm before October 9, 2018.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Nielsen demonstrated a reckless disregard
towards its readiness for and risks of new privacy rules and regulations
such as the EU’s GDPR, as they impact growth prospects. The Company’s
ability to maintain financial performance was much more dependent on
Facebook and other third-party data providers than it had disclosed, and
as a result, would be seriously impacted by privacy rule changes by
these firms. Over time, Facebook and other data set providers did become
more and more restrictive with access to the data Nielsen relied on. As
a result of these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and
materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market
learned the truth about Nielsen, investors suffered damages.
Join
the case to recover your losses.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
