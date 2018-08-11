Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/11/2018

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 8, 2018, and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 9, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nielsen demonstrated a reckless disregard towards its readiness for and risks of new privacy rules and regulations such as the EU’s GDPR, as they impact growth prospects. The Company’s ability to maintain financial performance was much more dependent on Facebook and other third-party data providers than it had disclosed, and as a result, would be seriously impacted by privacy rule changes by these firms. Over time, Facebook and other data set providers did become more and more restrictive with access to the data Nielsen relied on. As a result of these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nielsen, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 525 M
EBIT 2018 950 M
Net income 2018 348 M
Debt 2018 7 922 M
Yield 2018 6,26%
P/E ratio 2018 22,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 7 868 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,1 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-39.64%7 868
WPP GROUP-7.90%19 610
OMNICOM GROUP-6.73%15 242
PUBLICIS GROUPE-2.84%14 762
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.57%8 555
CYBERAGENT, INC.39.96%7 226
