Nifco : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020-Highlight

Shihanki-Hokokusho to be submitted on: November 8, 2019
Dividend disbursement to be started on: December 2, 2019
Highlight
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of FY2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated financial results
(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First Half FY2019
145,315
4.2
15,139
4.1
14,638
-3.7
First Half FY2018
139,484
6.1
14,547
-4.2
15,199
-0.7
Note:
Comprehensive income:
6,968 million yen in First Half FY2019 (7.5%),
6,481million yen in First Half FY2018 (-41.2%)
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of
Diluted profit attributable to
owners of parent
parent per share
owners of parent per share
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
First Half FY2019
9,699
-17.3
94.06
90.66
First Half FY2018
11,729
9.7
112.59
108.57
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Net assets ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
First Half FY2019
302,312
163,447
53.5
1,570.04
FY2018
284,842
160,690
55.7
1,538.96
Reference: Equity
capital:
161,705 million yen in First Half FY2019,
158,787 million yen in FY2018
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
At end of first
At end of second
At end of third
At end of FY
FY
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2018
―
31.00
―
31.00
62.00
FY2019
―
31.00
FY2019 (forecast)
―
31.00
62.00
Note:
Revision of
the latest forecasts: None
3. Forecasts for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
owners of parent
parent per share
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2019
292,000
1.1
30,000
4.0
29,500
2.5
20,200
-2.7
195.80
Note:
Revision of the latest forecasts: None
4. Others
Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of consolidation): None
New consolidation： －company
(company name)： －
Exclusion： －company
(company name )：－
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes
Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the
methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements")
1)
Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
2)
Changes other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks): 107,508,954 in First Half FY2019; 107,508,954 in FY2018.
Number of treasury stocks at end of the period: 4,514,765 in First Half FY2019; 4,330,549 in FY2018.
Average number of shares outstanding during the period: 103,127,197 in First Half FY2019; 104,173,941 in First Half FY2018.
(Consolidated Financial Statements)
Segment Information [Business segment information]
- For the First Half of FY2018 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Elimination
Industrial plastic
Consolidated
Bedding &
Others
Total
& corporate
parts &
Total
figures
furniture
expenses
components
Net sales and segment profit (loss)
Net sales
(1) Sales to customers
127,445
11,980
139,425
58
139,484
-
139,484
(2) Inter-segment sales
29
-
29
141
170
(170)
-
Total
127,474
11,980
139,454
200
139,654
(170)
139,484
Segment profit (loss)
15,639
1,748
17,387
52
17,439
(2,892)
14,547
- For the First Half of FY2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)