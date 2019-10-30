Log in
NIFCO INC.

(7988)
Nifco : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020-Highlight-

10/30/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Corporate Name: Nifco Inc. (URL: https://www.nifco.com/en/)

October 30, 2019

Stock Exchange: TSE 1st section; Code Number: 7988

President & CEO: Toshiyuki Yamamoto

Inquiries to: Junji Honda, Executive Managing Officer & CFO (+81-3-5476-4853)

Shihanki-Hokokusho to be submitted on: November 8, 2019

Dividend disbursement to be started on: December 2, 2019

Highlight

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of FY2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First Half FY2019

145,315

4.2

15,139

4.1

14,638

-3.7

First Half FY2018

139,484

6.1

14,547

-4.2

15,199

-0.7

Note:

Comprehensive income:

6,968 million yen in First Half FY2019 (7.5%),

6,481million yen in First Half FY2018 (-41.2%)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of

Diluted profit attributable to

owners of parent

parent per share

owners of parent per share

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

First Half FY2019

9,699

-17.3

94.06

90.66

First Half FY2018

11,729

9.7

112.59

108.57

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Net assets ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

First Half FY2019

302,312

163,447

53.5

1,570.04

FY2018

284,842

160,690

55.7

1,538.96

Reference: Equity

capital:

161,705 million yen in First Half FY2019,

158,787 million yen in FY2018

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

At end of first

At end of second

At end of third

At end of FY

FY

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

31.00

31.00

62.00

FY2019

31.00

FY2019 (forecast)

31.00

62.00

Note:

Revision of

the latest forecasts: None

3. Forecasts for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

owners of parent

parent per share

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2019

292,000

1.1

30,000

4.0

29,500

2.5

20,200

-2.7

195.80

Note:

Revision of the latest forecasts: None

4. Others

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of consolidation): None

New consolidation： －company

(company name)： －

Exclusion： －company

(company name )：－

  1. Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes
  2. Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the

methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements")

1)

Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

2)

Changes other than 1):

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks): 107,508,954 in First Half FY2019; 107,508,954 in FY2018.
    2. Number of treasury stocks at end of the period: 4,514,765 in First Half FY2019; 4,330,549 in FY2018.
    3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: 103,127,197 in First Half FY2019; 104,173,941 in First Half FY2018.

*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certificated public accountants or an audit corporation.

  • Proper use of forecasts and other special instructions

Forward-looking statements or projections included in this document, including earnings projections, are based on currently available information and certain premises that are judged to be rational at the time of this writing. Actual results may differ greatly from the forecast figures depending on various factors.

(Consolidated Financial Statements)

Segment Information [Business segment information]

- For the First Half of FY2018 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination

Industrial plastic

Consolidated

Bedding &

Others

Total

& corporate

parts &

Total

figures

furniture

expenses

components

Net sales and segment profit (loss)

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

127,445

11,980

139,425

58

139,484

-

139,484

(2) Inter-segment sales

29

-

29

141

170

(170)

-

Total

127,474

11,980

139,454

200

139,654

(170)

139,484

Segment profit (loss)

15,639

1,748

17,387

52

17,439

(2,892)

14,547

- For the First Half of FY2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination

Industrial plastic

Consolidated

Bedding &

Others

Total

& corporate

parts &

Total

figures

furniture

expenses

components

Net sales and segment profit (loss)

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

132,116

13,131

145,247

67

145,315

-

145,315

(2) Inter-segment sales

40

-

40

140

180

(180)

-

Total

132,156

13,131

145,287

208

145,495

(180)

145,315

Segment profit (loss)

15,703

2,062

17,765

52

17,817

(2,678)

15,139

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 06:01:03 UTC
