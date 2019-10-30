Nifco : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020-Highlight

4. Others

Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of consolidation): None

New consolidation： －company (company name)： － Exclusion： －company (company name )：－

Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the

methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements")

1) Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes 2) Changes other than 1): None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Retrospective restatement: None

Number of shares outstanding (common stocks) Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks): 107,508,954 in First Half FY2019; 107,508,954 in FY2018. Number of treasury stocks at end of the period: 4,514,765 in First Half FY2019; 4,330,549 in FY2018. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: 103,127,197 in First Half FY2019; 104,173,941 in First Half FY2018.

Segment Information [Business segment information]

- For the First Half of FY2018 (April 1 to September 30, 2018) (Unit: Millions of yen) Reportable segments Elimination Industrial plastic Consolidated Bedding & Others Total & corporate parts & Total figures furniture expenses components Net sales and segment profit (loss) Net sales (1) Sales to customers 127,445 11,980 139,425 58 139,484 - 139,484 (2) Inter-segment sales 29 - 29 141 170 (170) - Total 127,474 11,980 139,454 200 139,654 (170) 139,484 Segment profit (loss) 15,639 1,748 17,387 52 17,439 (2,892) 14,547