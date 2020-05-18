Nifco : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 -Highlight

Corporate Name: Nifco Inc. (URL: https://www.nifco.com/en/) May 18, 2020 Stock Exchange: TSE 1st section; Code Number: 7988 President & CEO: Toshiyuki Yamamoto Inquiries to: Junji Honda, Executive Managing Officer & CFO (+81-3-5476-4853) Ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on: June 18, 2020 Dividend disbursement to be started on: June 19, 2020 Yuka Shoken Hokokusho to be submitted on: June 18, 2020 Highlight

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated financial results (The percentages denote year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY2019 288,012 -0.3 29,737 3.1 28,765 -0.0 18,321 -11.7 FY2018 288,902 6.5 28,834 -6.7 28,778 -5.3 20,753 -2.1 Note: Comprehensive income: 16,923 million yen in FY2019(14.3%), 14,802 million yen in FY2018(-43.0%) Profit attributable Diluted profit attributable to Return on equity Ordinary income / Operating income / to owners of owners of parent per (ROE) Total assets Net sales parent per share share Yen Yen % % % FY2019 177.87 171.43 11.3 9.8 10.3 FY2018 199.90 192.73 13.2 10.2 10.0 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Net assets ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen FY2019 304,184 168,786 54.8 1,630.57 FY2018 284,842 160,690 55.7 1,538.96 Reference: Equity capital: 166,658 million yen in FY2019 , 158,787 million yen in FY2018 (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of the period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen FY2019 35,829 -21,617 1,040 88,552 FY2018 37,371 -14,884 -7,076 74,200 2. Dividends Dividend per share Total amount Payout ratio Ratio of dividends At end of At end of At end of At end of FY of dividends (consolidated to net assets first quarter second quarter third quarter FY (annual) basis) (consolidated basis) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % FY2018 ― 31.00 ― 31.00 62.00 6,428 31.0 4.1 FY2019 ― 31.00 ― 31.00 62.00 6,361 34.9 3.9 FY2020 ― ― ― ― ― ― (forecast)

Note: The forecast for dividend per share hasn't been decided at the present time.

3. Forecasts for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The world economy has been substantially affected by the pandemic spreading of COVID 19. In the automotive industry, which is a core customer for Nifco Group, production cutbacks and shutdowns continue on a global scale due to the decline in production activities caused by measures to prevent the spread of infection. As such, the Group's production and sales activities have also been significantly affected.

It is difficult to make a reasonable estimation of company earnings because of the uncertainty over the convergence of infection and the lack of recovery in demand. We have decided, therefore, not to make any forecasts for FY2020 at the present time. We will announce forecasts as soon as it is possible to reasonably estimate the earnings of the company.