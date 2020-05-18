Nifco : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 -Highlight

Inquiries to: Junji Honda, Executive Managing Officer & CFO (+81-3-5476-4853)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated financial results
(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY2019
288,012
-0.3
29,737
3.1
28,765
-0.0
18,321
-11.7
FY2018
288,902
6.5
28,834
-6.7
28,778
-5.3
20,753
-2.1
Note: Comprehensive income:
16,923 million yen in FY2019(14.3%),
14,802 million yen in FY2018(-43.0%)
Profit attributable
Diluted profit
attributable to
Return on equity
Ordinary income /
Operating income /
to owners of
owners of parent per
(ROE)
Total assets
Net sales
parent per share
share
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2019
177.87
171.43
11.3
9.8
10.3
FY2018
199.90
192.73
13.2
10.2
10.0
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Net assets ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2019
304,184
168,786
54.8
1,630.57
FY2018
284,842
160,690
55.7
1,538.96
Reference:
Equity
capital:
166,658 million yen in FY2019 , 158,787 million yen in FY2018
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of the period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
FY2019
35,829
-21,617
1,040
88,552
FY2018
37,371
-14,884
-7,076
74,200
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Total amount
Payout ratio
Ratio of dividends
At end of
At end of
At end of
At end of
FY
of dividends
(consolidated
to net assets
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
FY
(annual)
basis)
(consolidated basis)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
FY2018
―
31.00
―
31.00
62.00
6,428
31.0
4.1
FY2019
―
31.00
―
31.00
62.00
6,361
34.9
3.9
FY2020
―
―
―
―
―
―
(forecast)
Note: The forecast for dividend per share hasn't been decided at the present time.
3. Forecasts for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The world economy has been substantially affected by the pandemic spreading of COVID 19. In the automotive industry, which is a core customer for Nifco Group, production cutbacks and shutdowns continue on a global scale due to the decline in production activities caused by measures to prevent the spread of infection. As such, the Group's production and sales activities have also been significantly affected.
It is difficult to make a reasonable estimation of company earnings because of the uncertainty over the convergence of infection and the lack of recovery in demand. We have decided, therefore, not to make any forecasts for FY2020 at the present time. We will announce forecasts as soon as it is possible to reasonably estimate the earnings of the company.
4. Others
Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
New consolidation： －company
(company name)： －
Exclusion： 1 company
(company name )：Nifco KTS GmbH
Note: There was an absorption-type merger on July 31, 2019 whereby 100% owned subsidiary Nifco KTS GmbH was absorbed by 100% owned subsidiary Nifco KTW GmbH (current Nifco Germany GmbH) which is the surviving company. As a result of this merger, Nifco KTS GmbH was excluded from specific subsidiaries.
(2) Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements")
1)
Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
2)
Changes other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks):107,508,954 in FY2019; 107,508,954 in FY2018
Number of treasury stocks at end of the period: 5,300,563 in FY2019; 4,330,549 in FY2018
Number of average shares outstanding during the period: 103,006,564 in FY2019; 103,817,569 in FY2018
*This financial summary is not subject to audit procedures based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of this disclosure, the audit procedures for the consolidated financial statements have not been completed.
Proper use of forecasts and other special instructions
Forward-looking statements or projections included in this document, including earnings projections, are based on currently available information and certain premises that are judged to be rational at the time of this writing. Actual results may differ greatly from the forecast figures depending on various factors.