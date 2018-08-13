NightFood (NGTF) Ice Cream Launch Update: Kicking Off Brand Ambassador Program With NFL Pro-Bowl Tight End Tyler Eifert

Tarrytown, NY , Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightFood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company pioneering the projected multi-billion dollar nighttime snacking category, is pleased to announce that Tyler Eifert, of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, has joined the NightFood team as a brand ambassador.



Eifert, a 27 year-old tight end who was an All-American while playing college football at the University of Notre Dame, earned NFL Pro-Bowl honors in 2016.

“Tyler boasts a great sense of humor, over 150,000 social media followers, and junk cravings almost nightly,” commented Adam Elbendary of Ready Set Studios, NightFood’s ambassador program manager. “We think he’s going to be a perfect fit, and we love his enthusiasm for the brand.”

“When I first learned about NightFood, I just thought the idea was absolute genius,” Eifert added. “This is something a lot of guys in the league can really relate to. I look forward to sharing NightFood with the public, and with my teammates.”

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to share in the upside with an up-and-coming brand that’s obviously on an amazing path,” added Brent Beck, Eifert’s marketing agent who arranged the relationship. “It’s so easy to imagine NightFood just blowing up, with over two hundred million Americans snacking at night and everybody wanting better sleep.”

In one of the most often-cited transactions of a similar nature, it is estimated that David Wright made up to $20 million when VitaminWater was acquired by Coke for over $4 billion in 2007. Wright had taken a very small equity piece of the young company to be a spokesperson and brand ambassador.

“We’re thrilled to have Tyler on board,” exclaimed NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. “As we build an all-star team of ambassadors in advance of the ice cream launch, we’re being contacted daily by social media stars and big-name athletes, including Olympic gold medal winners, NASCAR drivers, golfing legends, and more. Even a former NBA MVP. The buzz around NightFood is just electric right now, and everybody seems to sense this category is coming hard.”

NightFood has eight flavors of sleep-friendly ice cream currently under development. Production is expected in Q4, with product available for sale online immediately thereafter, and rolling into supermarket distribution during Q1 of 2019.

About NightFood Holdings:

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

NightFood, Inc., “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at http://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

Consumer’s most popular choices are cookies, chips, and ice cream. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. As the legal landscape around CBD and cannabis related products continues to change and evolve, MJ Munchies will continue to explore, identify, and capitalize on opportunities clearly defined as legal. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and http://nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Media Contact: Tim Sullivan media@nightfood.com 732-816-0239 Investor Contact: Stuart Smith investors@nightfood.com 888-888-6444, x3