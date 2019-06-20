Nightfood Ice Cream Continues Rapid Expansion, Adding Plant-Based Sleep-Friendly Ice Cream to Award-Winning Product Line

Tarrytown, NY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the nationally expanding ice cream company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, today announced sleep-friendly, plant-based Nightfood flavors will be presented to major supermarket chains during the 2019 summer/fall category review periods.



Nightfood, which won the prestigious 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers, was recently announced as a finalist in three categories at the upcoming World Dairy Innovation Awards. Nightfood is a finalist for Best Ice Cream, Best Dairy Dessert, and Best New Brand. Winners will be announced June 26th.

“I feel great about our chances to win a global award next week, and it’s an honor just to be nominated,” remarked Nightfood founder Sean Folkson. “What we’re doing is a home run with consumers and has captivated the media, making Nightfood a must-add right now for supermarket decision makers. We expect our plant-based products to be met with the same excitement and enthusiasm.”

Each of the new dairy-free flavors is oat-based and contains pea protein. An oat base was chosen because oats naturally possess a sleep-friendly nutritional profile, featuring higher protein, higher fiber, lower glycemic index and high natural melatonin content.

“Last year, our world-class R&D team helped us develop delicious and creamy sleep-friendly ice cream with a healthier nighttime profile. Now, we’re excited to have Nightfood options coming for dairy-free consumers,” commented Dr. Lauren Broch, one of Nightfood's scientific advisors. Dr. Broch holds a Master of Science degree in Human Nutrition and is a practicing sleep and nutritional therapist.

The Company announced Monday that it recently confirmed distribution in a new supermarket chain with over 250 locations, which will begin carrying Nightfood this summer. Distribution has now been secured in four of the top-50 supermarket chains in the country, less than six months after manufacture of the first pint of Nightfood.

Management is targeting 10,000 points of coast-to-coast supermarket distribution in place by March 31, 2020. In addition to the four new plant-based flavors, five new flavors of Nightfood dairy ice cream are also being finalized.

“In the next couple of months, we’re going to be meeting with many of the largest supermarket chains in the country,” added Nightfood’s Jim Christensen, former VP of U.S. Ice Cream Sales at global ice cream giant Unilever. “Having additional flavors, along with dairy-free options, will help us serve more consumers through more points of distribution, and more options on each shelf.”

While the new products will be presented in coming months to supermarkets, the first mass production of the new dairy-free items would be in early 2020 to fill those wholesale orders.

The rapidly growing Company is projecting profitability here in 2019 on projected 4th quarter revenues exceeding $3M.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is rolling out nationally. The brand has secured distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. These include over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

