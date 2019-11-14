Nightfood Presenting at "Next Super Stock Live!" Online Investor Conference Presented by Wall Street Reporter - November 14, 2019

TARRYTOWN, NY, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the start-up nutrition company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, will be presenting today at Wall Street Reporter’s "Next Super Stock Live!" online investor conference.

Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson will be representing the Company and discussing the potential billion-dollar category Management has identified around the consumer need for nighttime appropriate and sleep-friendly snacks.

With over 80% of Americans regularly snacking at night, and the most popular choices being both unhealthy and sleep disruptive, Folkson believes a new snack category is quickly emerging.

“It’s very exciting that the mainstream media is now aggressively educating the population about the link between nutrition and sleep, driving our agenda,” explained Folkson. “Recent articles in Self, Reader’s Digest, and Men’s Health have addressed the topic, and we believe this is just the start. I’m looking forward to sharing more about the Nightfood story with Wall Street Reporter’s sizable audience of investors and consumers.”

For those interested parties unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.



About Nightfood Holdings:



Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.



After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream has begun establishing a national footprint. The brand has now secured distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.



On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the fast-growing better-for-you ice cream category.



Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years.



MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.



Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com.



About “Next Super Stock Live!” conference:



Wall Street Reporter's “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.



Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events - which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).



