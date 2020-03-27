Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nighthawk Gold Corp.    NHK   CA65412D8098

NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP.

(NHK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nighthawk Gold : Provides Update on 2020 Exploration Program Amid COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) announces that in light of the current Covid-19 ("Coronavirus") pandemic, Nighthawk is in the process of temporarily suspending exploration activities on its Indin Lake Gold Property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The Colomac camp will temporarily close by the first week of April as precautions have been taken to ensure the safety and well being of all personnel at site, as well as the surrounding communities. The Company is not aware of any site personnel having contracted Coronavirus to date, however these measures are being taken to ensure they are not placed at undue risk. In an effort to reduce G&A costs during this time, the Company has decreased its marketing budget and Management and Directors have agreed to a reduction in cash compensation for the second quarter.

Nighthawk opened its camp in late February and commenced drilling activities on March 13, with three drills and a planned 25,000-metre drill program. There is currently no timeframe for this temporary suspension of exploration activities, while ongoing metallurgical testwork, preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate, and subsequently the preparation of an internal scoping study has not been affected. Any updates will be provided as they become available.

About Nighthawk
Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 12 months.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nighthawk-provides-update-on-2020-exploration-program-amid-covid-19-301031129.html

SOURCE Nighthawk Gold Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP.
05:01pNIGHTHAWK GOLD : Provides Update on 2020 Exploration Program Amid COVID-19
PR
03/23NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Expands Drilling at Colomac Intercepts 36.10 Metres of 1.86 gpt..
AQ
02/20NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Drilling at Goldcrest Intercepts 15.50 Metres of 5.47 Gpt Au In..
AQ
02/19NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Drilling at Goldcrest Intercepts 15.50 Metres of 5.47 Gpt Au (u..
PR
02/13NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Highlights NWT Government Strong Mandate for Support of Increas..
PR
02/04NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Continues to Intersect Significant Grades and Widths at Treasur..
PR
01/20NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Drilling at Colomac Continues to Encounter a Widening of the Mi..
PR
01/15NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Agrees to Purchase Royalties Pertaining to Certain Regional Ass..
PR
01/13NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Announces Completion of Share Consolidation
PR
01/09NIGHTHAWK GOLD : Retains JDS Energy and Mining to Conduct Engineering Studies at..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group