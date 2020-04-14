Nihon Kohden : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15

- The Nihon Kohden Group has established a response headquarters to address COVID-19. And we have formulated basic policies as follows for conducting our business activities. (1) Health and safety of employees at work and their families as the top priority. (2) Fulfilling our responsibility to supply products and services to maintain the medical care system. The following is the status of our response at the moment.

As the Japanese government has issued a declaration of an emergency situation, the Company has promoted telecommuting for employees working at headquarters. Production at the Tomioka Production Center had been suspended from March 30 and resumed on April 15. All other factories and the Eastern Japan Logistics Center maintain operations after implementing thorough infection prevention measures. Our sales and service offices continue to provide support to customers while limiting visits to hospitals to a necessary minimum.

At the Nihon Kohden Group, we are singularly focused on helping advancing healthcare around the world, and we have been committed to aiding healthcare professionals in fighting this pandemic since it began.

The information contained on this site may be changed, modified or supplemented at any time without notice.