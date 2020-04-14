Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nihon Kohden Corporation    6849   JP3706800004

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

(6849)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/13
3785 JPY   +1.20%
08:08pNIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
PU
04/06NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 6
PU
04/02NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nihon Kohden : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 08:08pm EDT
TOKYO, JAPAN
- The Nihon Kohden Group has established a response headquarters to address COVID-19. And we have formulated basic policies as follows for conducting our business activities. (1) Health and safety of employees at work and their families as the top priority. (2) Fulfilling our responsibility to supply products and services to maintain the medical care system. The following is the status of our response at the moment.

As the Japanese government has issued a declaration of an emergency situation, the Company has promoted telecommuting for employees working at headquarters. Production at the Tomioka Production Center had been suspended from March 30 and resumed on April 15. All other factories and the Eastern Japan Logistics Center maintain operations after implementing thorough infection prevention measures. Our sales and service offices continue to provide support to customers while limiting visits to hospitals to a necessary minimum.

At the Nihon Kohden Group, we are singularly focused on helping advancing healthcare around the world, and we have been committed to aiding healthcare professionals in fighting this pandemic since it began.

The information contained on this site may be changed, modified or supplemented at any time without notice.

Disclaimer

Nihon Kohden Corporation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 00:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
08:08pNIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
PU
04/06NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 6
PU
04/02NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19
PU
03/30NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/29NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2019NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 185 B
EBIT 2020 16 009 M
Net income 2020 10 465 M
Finance 2020 37 878 M
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nihon Kohden Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 880,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 745,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirokazu Ogino President, CEO & Representative Director
Fumio Suzuki Chairman
Yoshito Tsukahara Director & Senior Operating Officer
Shigeru Hirata Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting Manager
Kazuteru Yanagihara Director & General Manager-Technical Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION0.26%2 994
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.94%124 536
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.79%101 837
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-16.34%57 736
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-22.14%49 266
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.58%44 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group