Nihon Kohden : has received approval for production and marketing of the NKV-550 series ventilator in Japan

- The Nihon Kohden Group announced today that it received approval for production and marketing of the NKV-550 series ventilator in Japan on April 24. As the NKV-550 series ventilator is an essential medical device for Japan's response to COVID-19, the examination process was prioritized and speedily completed. The Company goes ahead with the production of NKV-550 series ventilators at the Tomioka Production Center (Tomioka City, Gunma Prefecture) in cooperation with partners such as automobile and electronics manufacturers, and the Japanese government.

The NKV-550 ventilator, Nihon Kohden's first in-house ventilator, is developed and manufactured at Nihon Kohden OrangeMed (California, U.S.A). The Nihon Kohden Group launched the NKV-550 series ventilator in 2019 and supplies it to medical institutions in many countries. In order to meet the needs of hospitals in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company decided to start production at the Tomioka Production Center for the Japanese market. As announced in the Company's press release dated April 15, 2020, the Tomioka Production Center has started establishing a framework for increasing production of the NPPV (Non-invasive positive pressure ventilation) ventilator NKV-330. The Tomioka Production Center will be able to supply two models of ventilators, NKV-550 series and NKV-330. The Company supplies not only these two models but also ventilators manufactured by HAMILTON MEDICAL AG (Switzerland) to medical institutions in Japan.

At the Nihon Kohden Group, we are singularly focused on contributing to ending the COVID-19 pandemic with our medical products, and we have been committed to aiding healthcare professionals in fighting this pandemic since it began.