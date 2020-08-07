Log in
NIHON PARKERIZING CO., LTD.

(4095)
Nihon Parkerizing : Consolidated Financial Resultsfor the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT
(Percentage below represents increase from the same period of previous year)

[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 [Japan GAAP]

August 7, 2020

Company name

Stock listing

Stock code

URL

Representative

Contact

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report Scheduled date for dividend payment

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly results Quarterly results briefing

  • Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.
  • Tokyo Stock Exchanges in Japan
  • 4095
  • https://www.parker.co.jp
  • Mitsuru MatsumotoPresident and COO
  • Hiroyasu TamuraDirector & General Manager of Administration Div.
    Phone +81-3-3278-4333
  • August 142020
  • -
  • Yes
  • No

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1.Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021(April 12020 through June 302020 (1)Consolidated financial results

Net income attributable

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to parent company

shareholders

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY2021 Q1

20,793

32.3

1,199

69.7

1,554

69.8

716

79.1

FY2020 Q1

30,696

9.3

3,957

1.0

5,146

1.6

3,421

20.9

Note: Comprehensive income FY2021 Q1 271 million yen (106.2) , FY2020 Q1 4,408 million yen (640.0)

Net income

Net income

per share-

per share

diluted

yen

yen

FY2021 Q1

6.04

-

FY2020 Q1

28.46

-

(2)Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per

equity ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

yen

FY2021 Q1

211,080

168,226

67.1

1,197.90

FY2020

216,773

170,947

66.1

1,203.34

Notes: Shareholders' equity:

FY2021 Q1 141,694 million yen, FY2020 143,234 million yen

2.Dividends

Dividends per share

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2020

-

11.00

-

13.00

24.00

FY2021

-

FY2021(forecast)

12.00

-

12.00

24.00

Note: Revision to the latest forecast of dividends: Yes

3.Forecast of consolidated financial results for FY 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(Percentage below represents increase from previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to parent company

per share

shareholders

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

yen

FY2021

93,000

21.9

5,500

56.4

8,500

45.9

5,000

47.1

42.27

Note: Revision to the latest forecast of consolidated financial results: Yes

Notes

(1)

Significant changes of subsidiaries during this period

: No

(changes of specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation)

Added to consolidation

: -

(Company Name:

)

Excluded from consolidation

: -

(Company Name:

)

(2)

Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

: Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of the accounting standards

: No

2)

Other changes in accounting policies

: Yes

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: Yes

4)

Restatements

: No

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock
  3. Average number of shares outstanding

This report is not suject to auditing.

(shares)

FY2021 Q1

132,604,524

FY2020

132,604,524

FY2021 Q1

14,318,527

FY2020

13,574,125

FY2021 Q1

118,634,949

FY2020 Q1

120,216,216

Explanation of appropriate use of forecast of consolidated financial results, and other special notes

The forward-looking statements such as forecast of financial consolidated results contained in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. Actual results may differ from these forecast due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 119 B 1 127 M 1 127 M
Net income 2020 9 449 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net cash 2020 61 174 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 125 B 1 184 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 385
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart NIHON PARKERIZING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIHON PARKERIZING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuichi Satomi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Sato President, COO & Representative Director
Masayuki Yoshida Director & General Manager-Technology
Hiroyasu Tamura Director & General Manager-Administration
Hayato Hosogane Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIHON PARKERIZING CO., LTD.-9.95%1 184
AIR LIQUIDE10.46%79 631
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.50%70 394
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.09%31 006
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-30.74%21 977
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.23.69%20 204
