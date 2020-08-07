Nihon Parkerizing : Consolidated Financial Resultsfor the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Hiroyasu Tamura，Director & General Manager of Administration Div.
Phone +81-3-3278-4333
August 14，2020
-
Yes
No
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1.Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021(April 1，2020 through June 30，2020） (1)Consolidated financial results
Net income attributable
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to parent company
shareholders
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
FY2021 Q1
20,793
△ 32.3
1,199
△ 69.7
1,554
△ 69.8
716
△ 79.1
FY2020 Q1
30,696
9.3
3,957
△ 1.0
5,146
1.6
3,421
20.9
Note: Comprehensive income： FY2021 Q1 △271 million yen (△106.2％) , FY2020 Q1 4,408 million yen (640.0％)
Net income
Net income
per share-
per share
diluted
yen
yen
FY2021 Q1
6.04
-
FY2020 Q1
28.46
-
(2)Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets per
equity ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
％
yen
FY2021 Q1
211,080
168,226
67.1
1,197.90
FY2020
216,773
170,947
66.1
1,203.34
Notes: Shareholders' equity:
FY2021 Q1 141,694 million yen, FY2020 143,234 million yen
2.Dividends
Dividends per share
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2020
-
11.00
-
13.00
24.00
FY2021
-
FY2021(forecast)
12.00
-
12.00
24.00
Note: Revision to the latest forecast of dividends: Yes
3.Forecast of consolidated financial results for FY 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
(Percentage below represents increase from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to parent company
per share
shareholders
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
yen
FY2021
93,000
△ 21.9
5,500
△ 56.4
8,500
△ 45.9
5,000
△ 47.1
42.27
Note: Revision to the latest forecast of consolidated financial results: Yes
※Notes
(1)
Significant changes of subsidiaries during this period
: No
(changes of specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation)
Added to consolidation
: -
(Company Name:
)
Excluded from consolidation
: -
(Company Name:
)
(2)
Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
: Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of the accounting standards
: No
2)
Other changes in accounting policies
: Yes
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: Yes
4)
Restatements
: No
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock
Average number of shares outstanding
※This report is not suject to auditing.
(shares)
FY2021 Q1
132,604,524
FY2020
132,604,524
FY2021 Q1
14,318,527
FY2020
13,574,125
FY2021 Q1
118,634,949
FY2020 Q1
120,216,216
※Explanation of appropriate use of forecast of consolidated financial results, and other special notes
The forward-looking statements such as forecast of financial consolidated results contained in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. Actual results may differ from these forecast due to various factors.
