NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG

NIIIO FINANCE GROUP AG

(NIIN)
News 
News

niiio finance group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/18/2019 | 07:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2019 / 12:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Horch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
niiio finance group AG

b) LEI
391200DI4LPLWVFRHW27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8332

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 90000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 90000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Internet: www.niiio.finance

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49801  18.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
