Arizona Mayor to Nike : We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn't

By Charlie McGee

The mayor of Goodyear, Ariz., said local officials still wanted Nike Inc. to open a factory in the city after the governor of the state pulled his support for the project in protest of the sneaker giant's decision not to sell a shoe featuring an early American flag.

Mayor Georgia Lord said the Phoenix suburb would stick by a package of incentives it had approved hours before the controversy over Nike's sneaker with a Betsy Ross flag erupted on Monday.

"The city of Goodyear has found itself in the middle of a difficult situation," Ms. Lord said in a video statement posted Tuesday evening. "I can appreciate the emotion and the discussion that I have heard on this important topic."

Ms. Lord said the proposed factory would bring 500 good-paying jobs and significant investment to her community. "It has been a focus of the Goodyear City Council to build a strong economy for years to come," Ms. Lord said.

Goodyear was thrust into the middle of a national debate when The Wall Street Journal revealed Nike decided to pull the shoe from shelves after NFL-star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick raised concerns that the Betsy Ross flag was an offensive symbol.

On Tuesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, seized on the controversy to criticize Nike and instruct a state agency to pull a roughly $1 million grant for the Goodyear project. "Arizona's economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don't need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation's history," Mr. Ducey said in a tweet.

Nike responded that it was committed to opening a U.S. facility that creates 500 new jobs. A spokeswoman declined to specify if Nike would stick with Goodyear, which was among a list of finalists after a nationwide search.

Nike, which is based in Beaverton, Ore., manufactures most of its sneakers and apparel in foreign factories. The proposed Goodyear site would be its third manufacturing site in the U.S. It was slated to produce midsole cushioning for some sneakers.

The Goodyear City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Nike on Monday night for the company to invest a minimum of $184.5 million within three years toward the new manufacturing facility, according to city records.

The city will reimburse Nike for about $1 million in planning fees and nearly $4,000 per employee hired up to a maximum of just over $1 million, the records show.

The city council estimated direct tax and fee revenue brought to city coffers by Nike's new facility would exceed those incentive payments by $5.6 million, according to the records, with a total economic impact of around $483.4 million in Goodyear expected over the first five years of Nike's operations.

The facility was expected to create at least 505 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of $48,514, the records show. The current median wage in Arizona is $42,614. Arizona's unemployment rate as of May was 4.9%, higher than the national rate of 3.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Arizona governor's comments prompted other states to woo Nike. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said, "Hey Nike, let's talk," in a Tuesday morning tweet. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday night to Nike that his state is "open for business and welcomes those that represent the best values of our American values."