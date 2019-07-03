Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Arizona Mayor to Nike : We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn't

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

By Charlie McGee

The mayor of Goodyear, Ariz., said local officials still wanted Nike Inc. to open a factory in the city after the governor of the state pulled his support for the project in protest of the sneaker giant's decision not to sell a shoe featuring an early American flag.

Mayor Georgia Lord said the Phoenix suburb would stick by a package of incentives it had approved hours before the controversy over Nike's sneaker with a Betsy Ross flag erupted on Monday.

"The city of Goodyear has found itself in the middle of a difficult situation," Ms. Lord said in a video statement posted Tuesday evening. "I can appreciate the emotion and the discussion that I have heard on this important topic."

Ms. Lord said the proposed factory would bring 500 good-paying jobs and significant investment to her community. "It has been a focus of the Goodyear City Council to build a strong economy for years to come," Ms. Lord said.

Goodyear was thrust into the middle of a national debate when The Wall Street Journal revealed Nike decided to pull the shoe from shelves after NFL-star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick raised concerns that the Betsy Ross flag was an offensive symbol.

On Tuesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, seized on the controversy to criticize Nike and instruct a state agency to pull a roughly $1 million grant for the Goodyear project. "Arizona's economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don't need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation's history," Mr. Ducey said in a tweet.

Nike responded that it was committed to opening a U.S. facility that creates 500 new jobs. A spokeswoman declined to specify if Nike would stick with Goodyear, which was among a list of finalists after a nationwide search.

Nike, which is based in Beaverton, Ore., manufactures most of its sneakers and apparel in foreign factories. The proposed Goodyear site would be its third manufacturing site in the U.S. It was slated to produce midsole cushioning for some sneakers.

The Goodyear City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Nike on Monday night for the company to invest a minimum of $184.5 million within three years toward the new manufacturing facility, according to city records.

The city will reimburse Nike for about $1 million in planning fees and nearly $4,000 per employee hired up to a maximum of just over $1 million, the records show.

The city council estimated direct tax and fee revenue brought to city coffers by Nike's new facility would exceed those incentive payments by $5.6 million, according to the records, with a total economic impact of around $483.4 million in Goodyear expected over the first five years of Nike's operations.

The facility was expected to create at least 505 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of $48,514, the records show. The current median wage in Arizona is $42,614. Arizona's unemployment rate as of May was 4.9%, higher than the national rate of 3.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Arizona governor's comments prompted other states to woo Nike. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said, "Hey Nike, let's talk," in a Tuesday morning tweet. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday night to Nike that his state is "open for business and welcomes those that represent the best values of our American values."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
02:35pARIZONA MAYOR TO NIKE : We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn't
DJ
12:37pFiat Chrysler Names New Executive Chairman, COO of Maserati
DJ
07/02NIKE : Defends Pulling 'Betsy Ross' Sneaker as Arizona Governor Withdraws Aid --..
DJ
07/02NIKE : Says Controversial Sneaker Was Pulled to Avoid Offense, Distraction
DJ
07/02Major companies call on U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of LGBT workers
RE
07/02NIKE : 10 Days of Training in Paris
PU
07/02NIKE : Arizona Governor Pulls State Aid for Nike Plant Over Betsy Ross-Colin Kae..
DJ
07/02Stocks to Watch: Nike, Skyworks Solutions, L3Harris, Netflix, Greenbrier, Fra..
DJ
07/02Stocks to Watch: Nike, Skyworks Solutions, L3Harris, Netflix
DJ
06/30NIKE : Paris Saint-Germain Brings Back Historic Stripe
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 161 M
EBIT 2020 5 395 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,09%
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2021 2,97x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 93,2  $
Last Close Price 85,0  $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE14.59%133 536
ADIDAS50.11%61 318
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%61 318
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD48.80%19 321
PUMA38.88%10 034
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About