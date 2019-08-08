Log in
Built for Speed: The Nike KOBE AD NXT

08/08/2019

The Nike KOBE AD NXT is all about speed. The shoe is formed as a system, bringing together Nike FastFit, QuadFit and REACT to answer Kobe Bryant's desire to get athletes lower than ever to the ground, without sacrificing comfort, and allow for greater court control.

'It is our most technologically advanced basketball shoe we've done in the KOBE line, due to the combination of complex components,' says Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball Footwear.

Fans of KOBE footwear will notice some themes from past models (the whole philosophy of the line is iterative progress, after all). To wit: The shoe isn't shy about sharing its secrets. 'We wanted to show the heart and soul of Nike - our capacity to put together systems,' Klein explains. 'The design of this shoe shows off all the pieces; the ingredients are critical. We want people to see the elements that work together within the machine.'

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:10:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,11%
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,86  $
Last Close Price 83,00  $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE9.63%127 357
ADIDAS AG49.97%60 860
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 732
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%614
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA-2.68%450
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-18.67%348
