Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Built for Takeoff: The Nike AlphaDunk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

Basketball players use a variety of physical skills to gain an offensive advantage. Some rely on crafty footwork. Others create edge through pace. For those who rise to the rim to power over defenders, the all-new Nike AlphaDunk is the ultimate tool.

The shoe is not without lineage. Its DNA carries strands from the Hyperdunk line, which has defined Nike Basketball innovation since its launch in 2008. The AlphaDunk shares a similarity to its predecessor in design intent: Pulling together the best individual elements - including Zoom Air and Flyknit - to form a single package engineered for verticality and built to withstand the bangs and bruises of playing within the paint.

'The AlphaDunk began from a study in jump height,' says Ross Klein, Senior Creative Design Director for Nike Basketball. 'We began to consider what would happen if we bring our most responsive technology, Zoom Air, to the entire forefoot to cover the full motion of a jump, from load to launch. What could it do?''

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 02:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
10:45pNIKE : Edison Chen Bridges Basketball Culture and Chinese Tradition in New Appar..
PU
10:45pNIKE : Converse All Star Pro BB Archive Pack
PU
10:45pBUILT FOR TAKEOFF : The Nike AlphaDunk
PU
10:45pNIKE : Here are all the Nike and Jordan Brand Basketball Federation Uniforms for..
PU
08/06NIKE : Acquires Analytics Firm
DJ
08/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Bounces Back From Worst Day Of 2019 As S&P 500 Ends 6-da..
DJ
08/06NIKE, INC. : Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect
BU
08/02NIKE : Nigeria, six other countries to host Basketball Africa League
AQ
08/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide For Fifth Day To Lowest Level In A Month After ..
DJ
08/02NIKE : and NWSL Announce Extended Partnership Through 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,86  $
Last Close Price 81,28  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE9.63%127 388
ADIDAS AG47.94%60 156
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%60 156
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD52.53%19 640
PUMA46.37%10 495
SKECHERS USA INC45.70%5 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group