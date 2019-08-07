Built for Takeoff: The Nike AlphaDunk

Basketball players use a variety of physical skills to gain an offensive advantage. Some rely on crafty footwork. Others create edge through pace. For those who rise to the rim to power over defenders, the all-new Nike AlphaDunk is the ultimate tool.

The shoe is not without lineage. Its DNA carries strands from the Hyperdunk line, which has defined Nike Basketball innovation since its launch in 2008. The AlphaDunk shares a similarity to its predecessor in design intent: Pulling together the best individual elements - including Zoom Air and Flyknit - to form a single package engineered for verticality and built to withstand the bangs and bruises of playing within the paint.

'The AlphaDunk began from a study in jump height,' says Ross Klein, Senior Creative Design Director for Nike Basketball. 'We began to consider what would happen if we bring our most responsive technology, Zoom Air, to the entire forefoot to cover the full motion of a jump, from load to launch. What could it do?''