NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NKE)
My previous session
  Report  
10/05 10:00:16 pm
80.12 USD   -0.07%
How Tom Sachs' Impromptu Work as Wear-Tester Birthed a Whole New Shoe (Or: The Virtues of a Freakout)

10/06/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

For example, Sachs found that, through heavy daily use, the initial Mars Yard shoe didn't meet his expectations.

His work as an impromptu wear-tester (now more recognized and more standardized - the Sachs studio is actually the first true urban wear-test center in Nike history) led to the Mars Yard 2.0 in 2017. This replaced the original Vectran®️ upper with a polyester warp-knit tricot mesh and inverted the tread of the outsole for more appropriate wear in urban environments.

Sachs' latest Nike project, the Mars Yard Overshoe, is an extension of this process. It's all about working under the consideration of how the Mars Yard 2.0 performs when conditions sour. What could Sachs employ to transition his equipment? Answering for questions of weather appropriateness, it allowed frustrations (freakout-inducing cold, wet feet) to channel solutions (the employment of a Dyneema®️, a super-strong fiber often used in boat rope and sails). Experience also diversified function. While wearing the Overshoe all the way up fends off the elements, rolling it down makes inside, heated spaces tolerable. The duality serves well for the annoyances of a New York March, and allows chic navigation of street, subway and fashion week. A new tread pattern, created by a small sipping at the highpoints of the outsole, is designed from a mastery of New York's winters too.

As with all of Sachs' product, the Mars Yard Overshoe balances the raw honesty of the materials and manufacturing with the artist's touch.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 19:07:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 166 M
EBIT 2019 5 097 M
Net income 2019 4 231 M
Finance 2019 51,6 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 30,43
P/E ratio 2020 25,66
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 86,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE28.19%128 236
ADIDAS24.32%50 096
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%50 096
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD-3.09%11 823
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-31.06%4 374
SKECHERS USA INC-30.26%4 152
