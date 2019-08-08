Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike    NKE

NIKE

(NKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NIKE, Inc. : Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 3, 2019.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Ore., is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com/ and follow @Nike.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIKE
04:18pNIKE, INC. : Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend
BU
03:47pAdidas Bucks German Gloom With Profit Growth -- 3rd Update
DJ
10:43aShares in off-pace Adidas slip as it pays to fix sourcing shortages
RE
08/07NIKE : Edison Chen Bridges Basketball Culture and Chinese Tradition in New Appar..
PU
08/07NIKE : Converse All Star Pro BB Archive Pack
PU
08/07BUILT FOR TAKEOFF : The Nike AlphaDunk
PU
08/07NIKE : Here are all the Nike and Jordan Brand Basketball Federation Uniforms for..
PU
08/06NIKE : Acquires Analytics Firm
DJ
08/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Bounces Back From Worst Day Of 2019 As S&P 500 Ends 6-da..
DJ
08/06NIKE, INC. : Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 131 M
EBIT 2020 5 397 M
Net income 2020 4 590 M
Debt 2020 338 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NIKE
Duration : Period :
Nike Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 94,86  $
Last Close Price 81,28  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark G. Parker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Sprunk Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Campion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans van Alebeek Vice President-Global Operations & Technology
James H. Scholefield Global Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE9.63%127 357
ADIDAS AG49.97%60 860
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 732
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%614
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA-2.68%450
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-20.48%348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group