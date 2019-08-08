NIKE, Inc. : Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 3, 2019.

About NIKE, Inc.

