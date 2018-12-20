NIKE, Inc. : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2019 financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2018. For the quarter, double-digit revenue growth was driven by strategic execution of the Consumer Direct Offense across all dimensions of the portfolio globally.

“NIKE’s ambitious digital transformation is driving strong results and momentum in North America and in our international geographies,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “We’re incredibly energized about 2019 – with a full innovation pipeline; the most personal, responsive retail experiences in the industry; and a supply chain that’s delivering speed at scale.”*

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.52, an increase of 13 percent driven by double-digit revenue growth, gross margin expansion and a lower average share count, partially offset by higher selling and administrative expenses and a higher effective tax rate.

“Amidst an increasingly dynamic macro environment, what is certain is that NIKE’s execution of the Consumer Direct Offense is driving consistently strong growth across our diverse, global portfolio,” said Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. “As we continue to invest in digital transformation, we are driving consumer-centric disruption in our industry and unlocking new opportunities for growth.”*

Second Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to $9.4 billion, up 14 percent on a currency-neutral basis.** Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $8.9 billion, up 14 percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by accelerated growth across all geographies and in NIKE Direct, led by digital. Revenue grew in nearly every key category led by Sportswear with well-balanced double-digit growth across footwear and apparel globally. Revenues for Converse were $425 million, up 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis, mainly driven by growth in Asia and digital.

increased 80 basis points to 43.8 percent primarily driven by higher average selling prices and margin expansion in NIKE Direct, partially offset by higher product costs. Selling and administrative expense increased 14 percent to $3.1 billion. Demand creation expense was $910 million, up 4 percent primarily driven by higher advertising and marketing expenses. Operating overhead expense increased 18 percent to $2.2 billion driven primarily by wage-related expenses, which reflect critical investments to drive key transformational initiatives for the Consumer Direct Offense.

increased 14 percent to $3.1 billion. Demand creation expense was $910 million, up 4 percent primarily driven by higher advertising and marketing expenses. Operating overhead expense increased 18 percent to $2.2 billion driven primarily by wage-related expenses, which reflect critical investments to drive key transformational initiatives for the Consumer Direct Offense. The effective tax rate was 15 percent, which reflects the new U.S. statutory rate and implemented provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

was 15 percent, which reflects the new U.S. statutory rate and implemented provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Net income increased 10 percent to $847 million driven primarily by strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion while diluted earnings per share increased 13 percent from the prior year to $0.52 reflecting a 2 percent decline in the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

November 30, 2018 Balance Sheet Review

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $5.4 billion, up 1 percent compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by strong demand for key franchises and effective inventory management, resulting in healthy inventories across all geographies.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter, NIKE, Inc. repurchased a total of 16.1 million shares for approximately $1.3 billion as part of the four-year, $12 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in November 2015. As of November 30, 2018, a total of 183.3 million shares had been repurchased under this program for approximately $11.3 billion. In June 2018, the Board of Directors authorized a new four-year $15 billion share repurchase program that will commence upon the completion of the current program.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on December 20, 2018, to review fiscal second quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 3, 2019.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

* The marked paragraph contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K. ** See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

(Tables Follow)

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % SIX MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 11/30/2018 11/30/2017 Change 11/30/2018 11/30/2017 Change Revenues $ 9,374 $ 8,554 10 % $ 19,322 $ 17,624 10 % Cost of sales 5,269 4,876 8 % 10,820 9,984 8 % Gross profit 4,105 3,678 12 % 8,502 7,640 11 % Gross margin 43.8 % 43.0 % 44.0 % 43.3 % Demand creation expense 910 877 4 % 1,874 1,732 8 % Operating overhead expense 2,232 1,891 18 % 4,331 3,892 11 % Total selling and administrative expense 3,142 2,768 14 % 6,205 5,624 10 % % of revenues 33.5 % 32.4 % 32.1 % 31.9 % Interest expense (income), net 14 13 — 25 29 — Other (income) expense, net (48 ) 18 — 5 36 — Income before income taxes 997 879 13 % 2,267 1,951 16 % Income tax expense 150 112 34 % 328 234 40 % Effective tax rate 15.0 % 12.7 % 14.5 % 12.0 % NET INCOME $ 847 $ 767 10 % $ 1,939 $ 1,717 13 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.47 15 % $ 1.22 $ 1.05 16 % Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.46 13 % $ 1.19 $ 1.03 16 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,581.4 1,627.0 1,587.7 1,633.1 Diluted 1,620.7 1,660.9 1,627.2 1,669.1 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 $ 0.38

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) November 30, November 30, (Dollars in millions) 2018 2017 % Change ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 3,423 $ 4,304 -20 % Short-term investments 618 2,085 -70 % Accounts receivable, net 4,346 3,613 20 % Inventories 5,388 5,326 1 % Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,791 1,254 43 % Total current assets 15,566 16,582 -6 % Property, plant and equipment, net 4,588 4,117 11 % Identifiable intangible assets, net 284 282 1 % Goodwill 154 139 11 % Deferred income taxes and other assets 2,085 2,935 -29 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,677 $ 24,055 -6 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6 $ 10 -40 % Notes payable 9 1,229 -99 % Accounts payable 2,574 2,141 20 % Accrued liabilities 4,478 3,278 37 % Income taxes payable 211 92 129 % Total current liabilities 7,278 6,750 8 % Long-term debt 3,466 3,472 0 % Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 3,204 2,075 54 % Redeemable preferred stock — — — Shareholders' equity 8,729 11,758 -26 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 22,677 $ 24,055 -6 %

NIKE, Inc. DIVISIONAL REVENUES (Unaudited) % Change % Change Excluding Excluding THREE MONTHS ENDED % Currency SIX MONTHS ENDED % Currency (Dollars in millions) 11/30/2018 11/30/2017 Change Changes1 11/30/2018 11/30/2017 Change Changes1 North America Footwear $ 2,245 $ 2,070 8 % 9 % $ 4,800 $ 4,504 7 % 7 % Apparel 1,405 1,279 10 % 10 % 2,812 2,578 9 % 9 % Equipment 132 136 -3 % -3 % 315 327 -4 % -4 % Total 3,782 3,485 9 % 9 % 7,927 7,409 7 % 7 % Europe, Middle East & Africa Footwear 1,419 1,290 10 % 15 % 3,061 2,761 11 % 12 % Apparel 794 743 7 % 12 % 1,624 1,486 9 % 11 % Equipment 100 100 0 % 5 % 235 230 2 % 4 % Total 2,313 2,133 8 % 14 % 4,920 4,477 10 % 11 % Greater China Footwear 1,022 793 29 % 33 % 1,980 1,554 27 % 28 % Apparel 490 397 23 % 28 % 870 706 23 % 24 % Equipment 32 32 0 % 5 % 73 70 4 % 3 % Total 1,544 1,222 26 % 31 % 2,923 2,330 25 % 26 % Asia Pacific & Latin America Footwear 879 873 1 % 14 % 1,760 1,700 4 % 14 % Apparel 360 342 5 % 17 % 692 643 8 % 18 % Equipment 59 58 2 % 17 % 116 119 -3 % 7 % Total 1,298 1,273 2 % 15 % 2,568 2,462 4 % 15 % Global Brand Divisions2 9 23 -61 % -62 % 25 43 -42 % -45 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND 8,946 8,136 10 % 14 % 18,363 16,721 10 % 12 % Converse 425 408 4 % 6 % 952 891 7 % 7 % Corporate3 3 10 — — 7 12 — — TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES $ 9,374 $ 8,554 10 % 14 % $ 19,322 $ 17,624 10 % 11 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND Footwear $ 5,565 $ 5,026 11 % 15 % $ 11,601 $ 10,519 10 % 12 % Apparel 3,049 2,761 10 % 14 % 5,998 5,413 11 % 13 % Equipment 323 326 -1 % 4 % 739 746 -1 % 1 % Global Brand Divisions2 9 23 -61 % -62 % 25 43 -42 % -45 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES $ 8,946 $ 8,136 10 % 14 % $ 18,363 $ 16,721 10 % 12 %

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. 2 Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate revenues consist primarily of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % SIX MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions) 11/30/2018 11/30/2017 Change 11/30/2018 11/30/2017 Change North America $ 884 $ 783 13 % $ 1,961 $ 1,785 10 % Europe, Middle East & Africa 450 337 34 % 951 788 21 % Greater China 561 378 48 % 1,063 772 38 % Asia Pacific & Latin America 321 291 10 % 644 551 17 % Global Brand Divisions2 (826 ) (602 ) -37 % (1,644 ) (1,277 ) -29 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND 1,390 1,187 17 % 2,975 2,619 14 % Converse 44 48 -8 % 142 137 4 % Corporate3 (423 ) (343 ) -23 % (825 ) (776 ) -6 % TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES 1,011 892 13 % 2,292 1,980 16 % Interest expense (income), net 14 13 — 25 29 — TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 997 $ 879 13 % $ 2,267 $ 1,951 16 %

1 The Company evaluates performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as “EBIT”), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. 2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation, operating overhead and product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

