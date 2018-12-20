NIKE, Inc. : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
0
12/20/2018 | 10:18pm CET
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2019 financial results for
its second quarter ended November 30, 2018. For the quarter,
double-digit revenue growth was driven by strategic execution of the
Consumer Direct Offense across all dimensions of the portfolio globally.
“NIKE’s ambitious digital transformation is driving strong results and
momentum in North America and in our international geographies,” said
Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “We’re incredibly
energized about 2019 – with a full innovation pipeline; the most
personal, responsive retail experiences in the industry; and a supply
chain that’s delivering speed at scale.”*
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.52, an increase of 13
percent driven by double-digit revenue growth, gross margin expansion
and a lower average share count, partially offset by higher selling and
administrative expenses and a higher effective tax rate.
“Amidst an increasingly dynamic macro environment, what is certain is
that NIKE’s execution of the Consumer Direct Offense is driving
consistently strong growth across our diverse, global portfolio,” said
Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,
NIKE, Inc. “As we continue to invest in digital transformation, we are
driving consumer-centric disruption in our industry and unlocking new
opportunities for growth.”*
Second Quarter Income Statement Review
Revenuesfor NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to
$9.4 billion, up 14 percent on a currency-neutral basis.**
Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $8.9 billion, up 14 percent on a
currency-neutral basis driven by accelerated growth across all
geographies and in NIKE Direct, led by digital. Revenue grew in
nearly every key category led by Sportswear with well-balanced
double-digit growth across footwear and apparel globally.
Revenues for Converse were $425 million, up 6 percent on a
currency-neutral basis, mainly driven by growth in Asia and
digital.
Gross margin increased 80 basis points to 43.8 percent
primarily driven by higher average selling prices and margin expansion
in NIKE Direct, partially offset by higher product costs.
Selling and administrative expense increased 14 percent
to $3.1 billion. Demand creation expense was $910 million, up 4
percent primarily driven by higher advertising and marketing expenses.
Operating overhead expense increased 18 percent to $2.2 billion driven
primarily by wage-related expenses, which reflect critical investments
to drive key transformational initiatives for the Consumer Direct
Offense.
Theeffective tax rate was 15 percent, which reflects
the new U.S. statutory rate and implemented provisions of the U.S. Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act.
Net income increased 10 percent to $847 million driven
primarily by strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion while diluted
earnings per share increased 13 percent from the prior year to
$0.52 reflecting a 2 percent decline in the weighted average diluted
common shares outstanding.
November 30, 2018 Balance Sheet Review
Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $5.4 billion, up 1
percent compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by strong
demand for key franchises and effective inventory management,
resulting in healthy inventories across all geographies.
Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were
$4.0 billion, $2.3 billion lower than last year as share repurchases,
dividends, repayment of notes and investments in infrastructure more
than offset net income.
Share Repurchases
During the second quarter, NIKE, Inc. repurchased a total of 16.1
million shares for approximately $1.3 billion as part of the four-year,
$12 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in November 2015.
As of November 30, 2018, a total of 183.3 million shares had been
repurchased under this program for approximately $11.3 billion. In June
2018, the Board of Directors authorized a new four-year $15 billion
share repurchase program that will commence upon the completion of the
current program.
Conference Call
NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at
approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on December 20, 2018, to review fiscal second
quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the
Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version
will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 3,
2019.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading
designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear,
apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and
fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include
Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle
footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets
and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and
accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and
other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com.
Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com
and follow @NIKE.
*
The marked paragraph contains forward-looking statements that
involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from
time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.
**
See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues
table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.
(Tables Follow)
NIKE, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
%
SIX MONTHS ENDED
%
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
11/30/2018
11/30/2017
Change
11/30/2018
11/30/2017
Change
Revenues
$
9,374
$
8,554
10
%
$
19,322
$
17,624
10
%
Cost of sales
5,269
4,876
8
%
10,820
9,984
8
%
Gross profit
4,105
3,678
12
%
8,502
7,640
11
%
Gross margin
43.8
%
43.0
%
44.0
%
43.3
%
Demand creation expense
910
877
4
%
1,874
1,732
8
%
Operating overhead expense
2,232
1,891
18
%
4,331
3,892
11
%
Total selling and administrative expense
3,142
2,768
14
%
6,205
5,624
10
%
% of revenues
33.5
%
32.4
%
32.1
%
31.9
%
Interest expense (income), net
14
13
—
25
29
—
Other (income) expense, net
(48
)
18
—
5
36
—
Income before income taxes
997
879
13
%
2,267
1,951
16
%
Income tax expense
150
112
34
%
328
234
40
%
Effective tax rate
15.0
%
12.7
%
14.5
%
12.0
%
NET INCOME
$
847
$
767
10
%
$
1,939
$
1,717
13
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.54
$
0.47
15
%
$
1.22
$
1.05
16
%
Diluted
$
0.52
$
0.46
13
%
$
1.19
$
1.03
16
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,581.4
1,627.0
1,587.7
1,633.1
Diluted
1,620.7
1,660.9
1,627.2
1,669.1
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.42
$
0.38
NIKE, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
November 30,
November 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2018
2017
% Change
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
3,423
$
4,304
-20
%
Short-term investments
618
2,085
-70
%
Accounts receivable, net
4,346
3,613
20
%
Inventories
5,388
5,326
1
%
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,791
1,254
43
%
Total current assets
15,566
16,582
-6
%
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,588
4,117
11
%
Identifiable intangible assets, net
284
282
1
%
Goodwill
154
139
11
%
Deferred income taxes and other assets
2,085
2,935
-29
%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
22,677
$
24,055
-6
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
6
$
10
-40
%
Notes payable
9
1,229
-99
%
Accounts payable
2,574
2,141
20
%
Accrued liabilities
4,478
3,278
37
%
Income taxes payable
211
92
129
%
Total current liabilities
7,278
6,750
8
%
Long-term debt
3,466
3,472
0
%
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
3,204
2,075
54
%
Redeemable preferred stock
—
—
—
Shareholders' equity
8,729
11,758
-26
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
22,677
$
24,055
-6
%
NIKE, Inc.
DIVISIONAL REVENUES
(Unaudited)
% Change
% Change
Excluding
Excluding
THREE MONTHS ENDED
%
Currency
SIX MONTHS ENDED
%
Currency
(Dollars in millions)
11/30/2018
11/30/2017
Change
Changes1
11/30/2018
11/30/2017
Change
Changes1
North America
Footwear
$
2,245
$
2,070
8
%
9
%
$
4,800
$
4,504
7
%
7
%
Apparel
1,405
1,279
10
%
10
%
2,812
2,578
9
%
9
%
Equipment
132
136
-3
%
-3
%
315
327
-4
%
-4
%
Total
3,782
3,485
9
%
9
%
7,927
7,409
7
%
7
%
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Footwear
1,419
1,290
10
%
15
%
3,061
2,761
11
%
12
%
Apparel
794
743
7
%
12
%
1,624
1,486
9
%
11
%
Equipment
100
100
0
%
5
%
235
230
2
%
4
%
Total
2,313
2,133
8
%
14
%
4,920
4,477
10
%
11
%
Greater China
Footwear
1,022
793
29
%
33
%
1,980
1,554
27
%
28
%
Apparel
490
397
23
%
28
%
870
706
23
%
24
%
Equipment
32
32
0
%
5
%
73
70
4
%
3
%
Total
1,544
1,222
26
%
31
%
2,923
2,330
25
%
26
%
Asia Pacific & Latin America
Footwear
879
873
1
%
14
%
1,760
1,700
4
%
14
%
Apparel
360
342
5
%
17
%
692
643
8
%
18
%
Equipment
59
58
2
%
17
%
116
119
-3
%
7
%
Total
1,298
1,273
2
%
15
%
2,568
2,462
4
%
15
%
Global Brand Divisions2
9
23
-61
%
-62
%
25
43
-42
%
-45
%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
8,946
8,136
10
%
14
%
18,363
16,721
10
%
12
%
Converse
425
408
4
%
6
%
952
891
7
%
7
%
Corporate3
3
10
—
—
7
12
—
—
TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES
$
9,374
$
8,554
10
%
14
%
$
19,322
$
17,624
10
%
11
%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
Footwear
$
5,565
$
5,026
11
%
15
%
$
11,601
$
10,519
10
%
12
%
Apparel
3,049
2,761
10
%
14
%
5,998
5,413
11
%
13
%
Equipment
323
326
-1
%
4
%
739
746
-1
%
1
%
Global Brand Divisions2
9
23
-61
%
-62
%
25
43
-42
%
-45
%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES
$
8,946
$
8,136
10
%
14
%
$
18,363
$
16,721
10
%
12
%
1 The percent change has been calculated using actual
exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to
enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by
excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency
exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP
financial measure.
2 Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily
attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part
of a geographic operating segment.
3 Corporate revenues consist primarily of foreign
currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by
entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and
Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign
exchange risk management program.
NIKE, Inc.
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
%
SIX MONTHS ENDED
%
(Dollars in millions)
11/30/2018
11/30/2017
Change
11/30/2018
11/30/2017
Change
North America
$
884
$
783
13
%
$
1,961
$
1,785
10
%
Europe, Middle East & Africa
450
337
34
%
951
788
21
%
Greater China
561
378
48
%
1,063
772
38
%
Asia Pacific & Latin America
321
291
10
%
644
551
17
%
Global Brand Divisions2
(826
)
(602
)
-37
%
(1,644
)
(1,277
)
-29
%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
1,390
1,187
17
%
2,975
2,619
14
%
Converse
44
48
-8
%
142
137
4
%
Corporate3
(423
)
(343
)
-23
%
(825
)
(776
)
-6
%
TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES
1,011
892
13
%
2,292
1,980
16
%
Interest expense (income), net
14
13
—
25
29
—
TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
997
$
879
13
%
$
2,267
$
1,951
16
%
1 The Company evaluates performance of individual
operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes
(commonly referred to as “EBIT”), which represents net income before
interest expense (income), net and income tax expense.
2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand
creation, operating overhead and product creation and design
expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for
Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand
licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating
segment.
3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and
administrative expenses, including expenses associated with
centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related
to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance,
benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based
compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses,
including certain hedge gains and losses.